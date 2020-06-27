WATCH NOW: Henry County has back-to-school plan awaiting state approval

In a news release, Mattox said he is "honored and excited" to be the next head coach.

“My goal for this program is to focus on a few key concepts; character development, skill development, time, encouragement, dedication, and teamwork. My hope is to help mold these young men into bright, brave and respectful individuals on and off the court and to build a program that focuses on skill development which will allow my players to compete at the highest level," Mattox said.

"The encouragement, dedication and time these young men will put in will help build a solid teamwork foundation that will create success at an optimal level.”

Bassett Principal Tiffiny Gravely stated in the release, “I’m excited to welcome Mr. Mattox to our Bengal family. I’m impressed with Mr. Mattox’s enthusiasm and passion for the game of basketball. Even more impressive is his aspiration to build character and leadership in our student-athletes. It’s important to me that we have a coach who cares about our players’ moral development and emotional intelligence just as much as their athletic performance.

"I look forward to working with Mr. Mattox as he builds character, leadership, and sportsmanship in our players while teaching them the fundamentals of basketball," she continued. "I’m confident that he will have a positive impact on our players and mold them into respectable young men.”

Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.

