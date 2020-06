WATCH NOW: Henry County has back-to-school plan awaiting state approval

For remote schoolwork, all students in preschool through seniors will get an iPad or other device to take home. The district is working on several options to help families who have no internet access (or slow service), Strayer said. Students can check out mi-fis (a device that creates a mobile WiFi hot spot) to use at home, and free WiFi will be set up in all county school parking lots.

Health precautions in the schools will include daily symptom checks for staff and students, enhanced cleaning and sanitation, frequent hand-washing, and encouraging people to wear face masks when appropriate, board documents show.

The full reopening plan will be shared with parents and the public after it is finalized by VDOE.

Equity and education

Also on Thursday, the school board unanimously approved a resolution in support of racial equity.

The resolution states that board members and school staff are "saddened and outraged by recent events that demonstrate the prejudice and injustice that persists in our country."

While the specific "recent events" are not identified in the statement, its adoption comes weeks after the killing of George Floyd in police custody sparked widespread protests against systemic racism.