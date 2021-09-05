WATCH NOW: Henry County Public Schools promise to ensure that mask breaks are being enforced

The school board had been scheduled to address masks near the end of the meeting, during the “Board Matters” section of the agenda, but voted to move that section to follow the public comment portion directly so that the people in the audience could be there for it without having to sit through the rest of the meeting.

Strayer said she was taking notes on the parents’ comments and intends to address those concerns individually.

“Not all students are alike,” she said, and some will need more masks breaks than the standard. “We always make accommodations based on individual needs.”

“There are several individual issues here,” Strayer said. The first step in dealing with any concern is to talk with the teacher, and then with the principal, “and if you’ve done that, then you call up here, and we are all glad to talk to you and help with these problems because we agree that a child can’t sit in class from 8 o’clock in the morning until 3:30 in the afternoon wearing a mask. … We want to work with everyone. I don’t want to hear anyone saying they have a sick child from wearing a mask all day and they had a doctor’s note.”

Board member Francis Zehr said in various visits to schools he has seen mask breaks, and if students aren’t getting mask breaks, that will be rectified.