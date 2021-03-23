WATCH NOW: Henry County Public Schools recognizes its top teachers for the year

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“She is an exemplary teacher who is dedicated to the success of each and every student that she teaches,” Hylton said. “Ms. Blackard understands the importance of building strong relationships and trust with her students. She spends hours planning for the individual needs of every child. She is so deserving of being recognized as Laurel Park's and Henry County's Teacher of the Year.”

As he has done for the past several years, Barry Nelson of Autos by Nelson presented the district’s Teacher of the Year and two runners-up with the keys to new cars to drive through the summer.

The first runner-up for HCPS Teacher of the Year is Holly Hagood, a counselor at Rich Acres Elementary School. The second runner-up is Victoria Clements, who teaches hearing-impaired students in multiple grades at Stanleytown Elementary School.

“Mrs. Hagood is an amazing asset to the Rich Acres Elementary School students and community,” Rich Acres Principal Renee Scott said. “She truly cares about our students, and she works diligently to teach them life and leadership skills and carefully monitor their social and emotional well being. Mrs. Hagood is an advocate for all students, and goes above and beyond to make sure each and every student is loved and finds success during their elementary career.”