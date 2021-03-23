WATCH NOW: Henry County Public Schools recognizes its top teachers for the year

Laurel Park Middle School teacher Tracy Blackard was surprised this week when her boss dropped into her classroom and told her she had been named the 2022 Teacher of the Year for Henry County Public Schools.
Normally, the district recognizes its top teachers with a banquet and ceremony, but, like last year, officials had to do things differently because of continued COVID-19 gathering restrictions.
Instead, HCPS Superintendent Sandy Strayer visited all of the county schools last week to present awards to the school-level teachers of the year.
Strayer surprised Blackard during her seventh-grade math class at Laurel Park and told her students, “I know how hard she works and how hard she plans to make things enjoyable for her students.
"The rigor is there so that you will really learn the things that will help you in life. Because of that, Mrs. Blackard was named the Laurel Park Teacher of the Year and, of all of the teachers who work in Henry County, she was selected as the number one Teacher of the Year for the whole county.”
Blackard is a National Board Certified teacher with more than 30 years of experience teaching grades 4 through 7. She now will represent Henry County in the statewide teacher-of-the-year contest.
Laurel Park Middle School Principal Jo Ellen Hylton called Blackard “truly an asset to our school.”
“She is an exemplary teacher who is dedicated to the success of each and every student that she teaches,” Hylton said. “Ms. Blackard understands the importance of building strong relationships and trust with her students. She spends hours planning for the individual needs of every child. She is so deserving of being recognized as Laurel Park's and Henry County's Teacher of the Year.”
As he has done for the past several years, Barry Nelson of Autos by Nelson presented the district’s Teacher of the Year and two runners-up with the keys to new cars to drive through the summer.
The first runner-up for HCPS Teacher of the Year is Holly Hagood, a counselor at Rich Acres Elementary School. The second runner-up is Victoria Clements, who teaches hearing-impaired students in multiple grades at Stanleytown Elementary School.
“Mrs. Hagood is an amazing asset to the Rich Acres Elementary School students and community,” Rich Acres Principal Renee Scott said. “She truly cares about our students, and she works diligently to teach them life and leadership skills and carefully monitor their social and emotional well being. Mrs. Hagood is an advocate for all students, and goes above and beyond to make sure each and every student is loved and finds success during their elementary career.”
Stanleytown Elementary School Principal Laryssa Hairston-Penn said Clements “strives to inspire and positively impact her students and colleagues. She has mastered the art of establishing and maintaining relationships and is keenly aware that although she teaches numerous subject areas and students in multiple grade levels, she is teaching children whom she freely offers love, acceptance, and grace.
"She has the ability to impart knowledge and deliver instruction in such a way that it seems to be specifically designed for each student.”
HCPS also recognized the following teachers of the year for each school:
- Pamela Dalton, Axton Elementary School.
- Elizabeth Williamson, Campbell Court Elementary School.
- Katie Elliott, Carver Elementary School.
- Amy Manning, Drewry Mason Elementary School.
- Amanda Johnson, Meadow View Elementary School.
- Cheyenne Marinus, Mount Olivet Elementary School.
- Kristin Friedhoff, Sanville Elementary School.
- Janie Collins, Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School.
- Laura Jones, Bassett High School.
- Melisa Janey, Center for Community Learning.
- Melody Margrave, Magna Vista High School.