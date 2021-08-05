WATCH NOW: Henry County Public Schools to start year requiring masks

Henry County students, teachers and school staff will begin the school year required to wear masks to protect against COVID-19 -- a decision the school board will revisit once school has started.
If there are fewer cases of COVID-19 than expected, the board could decide as early as two and a half weeks into the school year — at the next board meeting, on Sept. 2 — to make masks just optional.
Present guidelines, which follow those set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last week, are that in cases of contact with someone who tests positive for the coronavirus, people who had been vaccinated and/or wearing masks do not have to quarantine, HCPS Superintendent Sandy Strayer said.
Required quarantines cause too much avoidable absence, she said, so the mask requirement is in place to protect against forced quarantines as well as against risk of infection.
“When we see there’s no transmission, then we can say masks are optional,” she said. “We want to do whatever we can do to ensure that we can make masks optional. We will look at any preventative measure we can do.”
Spacing people 3 feet apart is required, Strayer said, but that’s hard to do sometimes with young children. “Handwashing is the number one thing” in helping reduce the spread of the virus, she said.
Students’ temperatures will not be checked when they arrive to school this time, Schools Nurse Coordinator Sherry Vestal said, because “for most of our faculty and staff that have had COVID, no one had a fever.”
Disinfectant wipes will be used this year more than the spray disinfectants used last year, and classrooms will be sanitized with Clorox 360.
Vestal said that HCPS is part of a “strike team” with the Virginia Department of Health to “work very closely with the health department on contact tracing and immunization status and any questions that we would have regarding a student or staff that’s positive.”
Vestal said 786 teachers and staff are fully vaccinated, and some have received only one shot.
She and her staff looked “up each child individually” to find out how many students between seventh and 12th grades had been vaccinated, she said. They found it was 20% of the 3,396 students in that age range: 554 who had received both doses of the vaccine, and 123 who had received one dose.
Data published by the Virginia Department of Health show that in Henry County about 838 children between the ages of 12 and 17 had received at least one shot of vaccine, and 596 were considered fully vaccinated.
There are no figures on how many students in elementary school have tested positive for COVID-19, Vestal said, although data published by the VDH show that as of Thursday there had been 327 cases of children 9 and younger in the West Piedmont Health District, which includes Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties and the city of Martinsville.
The data are not subdivided by locality, but Henry County residents have accounted for more than a third of the 12,105 infections. There were 1,165 between the ages of 10 and 19. The district has seen 11 hospitalizations but no deaths among those 19 and younger, 4 who were 9 and younger.
The school system has had six or eight vaccination clinics since May, Vestal said, and also partnered with the city, “and I do want to have another clinic,” one at each high school, “but right now, my first priority is getting immunization clinics for” the required immunizations all students get. Those are the ones required before entering kindergarten, seventh grade and 12th grade.
Said board member Cherie Whitlow: “I think it speaks loud enough that we’ve offered clinics. You can go anywhere now basically and get the vaccine, and I think people have spoke” on whether or not they want to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
“At this point I don’t know when is it going to be the parent choice on what’s happening within the school,” Whitlow said.
Jennifer Jones of Sanville, parent of a high school senior, said after the meeting that she came to the meeting as soon as she learned about it – which was near the end, and too late to sign up to speak.
“If someone wants to wear a mask, I think it would be a choice,” she said. She said she was angry that the school system only sent out notices of the mask requirement after the deadline for virtual learning had passed.
She said she is one of many parents who would have enrolled their students for virtual learning instead of in-person had they known about the mask requirement earlier.
“If we don’t stand up, they’re going to trample on our rights even more,” Jones said. “Mamas need to stand up. Daddies need to stand up. There will be students who do not show up in the first 10 days of school” in protest.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com