WATCH NOW: Henry County Public Schools to start year requiring masks

The data are not subdivided by locality, but Henry County residents have accounted for more than a third of the 12,105 infections. There were 1,165 between the ages of 10 and 19. The district has seen 11 hospitalizations but no deaths among those 19 and younger, 4 who were 9 and younger.

The school system has had six or eight vaccination clinics since May, Vestal said, and also partnered with the city, “and I do want to have another clinic,” one at each high school, “but right now, my first priority is getting immunization clinics for” the required immunizations all students get. Those are the ones required before entering kindergarten, seventh grade and 12th grade.

Said board member Cherie Whitlow: “I think it speaks loud enough that we’ve offered clinics. You can go anywhere now basically and get the vaccine, and I think people have spoke” on whether or not they want to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“At this point I don’t know when is it going to be the parent choice on what’s happening within the school,” Whitlow said.

Jennifer Jones of Sanville, parent of a high school senior, said after the meeting that she came to the meeting as soon as she learned about it – which was near the end, and too late to sign up to speak.