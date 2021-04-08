WATCH NOW: Henry County Public Schools twill overhaul math instruction for the first time 'since the 1800s'

Much of the math taught “is very pertinent” for students heading to college and careers, she said. However, there also are math areas “that we need to steer some students toward, so the Mathematics Pathway Initiative really hopes to address the ability and let students move in different directions and have options when learning mathematics.”

The new approach would provide math that is useful for all students, “not just a curriculum that is focused on passing a test,” Meade said.

Showing pictures of two trees, she likened the math currently taught with a cone-shaped tree, pointed at the top, and the future approach to math as a tree with freeform branches leading off in different directions.

By being able to branch out into different areas of math, students would be able to “truly enjoy the joy, wonder and beauty of mathematics,” Meade said.

How it works

Helbert described how math would be taught by grades.

Students up through seventh grade would be taught foundational math: number and number sense; computation and estimation; measurement and geometry; probability and statistics and patterns, functions and algebra, Helbert said. Those are the foundations that set the stage for future learning.