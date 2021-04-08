WATCH NOW: Henry County Public Schools will overhaul math instruction for the first time 'since the 1800s'

Students will be able to “specialize or sample various mathematics courses based on their interests and goals,” Helbert said.

It would be crucial to help students decide what their future interests are and which pathways would be appropriate for them, she said. “Guidance counselors will play a big role in guiding students to a logical path.”

Implementation

This year’s Henry County Public Schools sixth-graders will be the first to be graduated fully under the new program, which will be implemented gradually.

The essential concepts are being developed this year, and next year a revision committee will create a draft of the 2023 Math SOL. The Virginia Board of Education will review the draft and have it approved by the 2023-24 school year.

Teachers will start to integrate the new standards into their teaching while still teaching the old standards in the 2024-25 school year.

Full implementation will be made in the 2025-26 school year, and the new graduation requirements will be in place during the 2026-27 school year.