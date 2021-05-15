WATCH NOW: Henry County School Board approves a slightly lighter budget

The Henry County School Board on Thursday night officially approved its budget for fiscal year 2021-22 that is $59,000 less than originally planned.
Assistant Superintendent of Operations and Administrative Services David Scott, who made the presentation, said that to compensate for the $59,000 less than expected a planned expansion of a middle school program will not happen and that $9,000 would have to be shaved from equipment rental and leasing.
On March 18, the school board approved a total budget request in the amount of $90,669,832. This included $14,312,173 in required funding and $5,120,604 in discretionary funding, for a total local funding of $19,432,777.
The Board of Supervisors had approved a total budget for the school division in the amount of $90,610,832, which shows a reduction of $59,000 in its contribution.
The textbook budget remains $1,299,429.31, and the school nutrition budget remains $5,849,371.
Unrelated to that, Director of Finance Ben Boone told the board that full-time employees would be paid bonuses of $1,400 on May 28 to compensate for salaries not having been increase during the school year because of uncertainty on how the pandemic would affect the budget.
As it turned out, there were savings in various areas throughout the year, leaving funds to make bonuses possible, Boone said. The total fiscal impact is estimated to be $1,764,544. The only full-time employees who would not get bonuses would be those solely in athletics and substitutes.
County school employees will work a 4-day work week from May 28 through Aug. 6, with hours adjusted so they have Fridays off. That would give an estimated savings of more than $58,000 in the cost of utilities and motor fleet fuel, it was announced.
Any employees who do not want to work the longer hours Mondays through Thursdays could work a regular schedule by taking mandatory vacation days on Fridays.
Special education plan
The board also approved the 2021-22 Special Education Plan, with the Section 619 grant application approved. The budgeted amount is $2,136,747, Director of Special Education and Related Services Emily Roop said, and would be fully reimbursable.
The child count has decreased to 1,182 from 1,243, and the program has 22 teachers and 15 aides.
Services include extended school year experiences, the Da Capo VIVO music program, a full-time behavior specialist, a computerized IEP management system, orientation and mobility services and professional development.
Additional services include Child Find activities, parental involvement, speech services for students whose parents have placed them in private schools, materials and supplies for teachers and assistive technology devices.
It supports college and career readiness through post-secondary education, rehabilitation tours at the Wilson Workforce Rehab Center and transition planning, Roop said.
Additionally, the 619 projected pre-K award would be $84,867 and is fully reimbursable. Those programs and services covered would be one ECSE teacher, summer program services, preschool conferences and training, educational support and materials, student enrichment services, Child Find activities and equipment, computers and furniture.
G.W. Carver High School
During the public comment section, the Rev. Tyler Millner of Axton announced that he is starting an effort to build a database “to remember and serve” the teachers of George Washington Carver High School, which was for black students during the days of segregation.
“Those teachers … prepared us very well although they had secondhand and thirdhand equipment and many timed didn’t have what we needed,” he said. As students, “we wanted to please our teachers.”
The school board voted to support his plan of collecting the information, which then would be made available through the schools.
Also during the meeting, the board:
- Approved the purchase of new laptop computers for elementary teachers. The laptops they have now are five years old, and new software is needed, Director of Technology and Innovation Elizabeth Fulcher said. The cost was estimated to be $340,000.
- Approved the replacement of ActivPanels, which are interactive equipment provides teachers the platform to create and facilitate multisensory, interactive, hands-on instruction while displaying on a large screen that is visible to all students in the classroom (which in years past were SmartBoards, and take the place of the chalk boards of generations past). Director of Technology and Innovation Elizabeth Fulcher said $200,000 would buy 40, but about 45 were needed. The schools should be able to replace boards as needed.
- Approved changing Stop Loss Insurance to the Sun Life Company. Stop Loss Insurance kicks in if a person’s medical costs are above $150,000 to cover those claims, Boone said. The change in companies would save Henry County about $216,072, he said.
- Awarded a bid to Daniel Builders of Danville for $549,850 for the construction of an administrative office at the Transportation Facility. It awarded a change order in the amount of $197,700 to Steve Martin’s Trenching of Bassett for about 1,430 linear feet of 8-inch main water line at the new Transportation Facility.
- Awarded custodial services contract to SSC Services of Knoxville, Tenn., renewable for 8 years.
- Approved the purchase of eight 65-passenger conventional school buses from Kingmor Supply of Crawford, with a bid of $82,370 per bus, and two special needs buses with wheelchair lifts from Kingmor at $86,950 each.
- Heard that schools have had trouble getting students registered for summer school.
- Heard that a COVID-19 vaccine clinic is planned for students at MVHS on Monday and BHS on Wednesday. Parents of high school students are being notified first, and those of middle school students will be notified next. A permission form from parents can be filled out ahead of time so parents don’t need to be present. Vaccines will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis. The Coalition for Health and Wellness is the partner.
- Approved Melissa Broadstreet to be an assistant principal at MVHS for the 2021-22 school year. She has been a teacher and administrative intern in Franklin County since 2008 and been a teacher out of state before that. She will fill the vacancy left by Katrina Perry, who will be the principal of Rich Acres Elementary School.
- Scheduled the next board meeting for June 5.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com