WATCH NOW: Henry County School Board approves a slightly lighter budget

The Henry County School Board on Thursday night officially approved its budget for fiscal year 2021-22 that is $59,000 less than originally planned.

Assistant Superintendent of Operations and Administrative Services David Scott, who made the presentation, said that to compensate for the $59,000 less than expected a planned expansion of a middle school program will not happen and that $9,000 would have to be shaved from equipment rental and leasing.

On March 18, the school board approved a total budget request in the amount of $90,669,832. This included $14,312,173 in required funding and $5,120,604 in discretionary funding, for a total local funding of $19,432,777.

The Board of Supervisors had approved a total budget for the school division in the amount of $90,610,832, which shows a reduction of $59,000 in its contribution.

The textbook budget remains $1,299,429.31, and the school nutrition budget remains $5,849,371.

Unrelated to that, Director of Finance Ben Boone told the board that full-time employees would be paid bonuses of $1,400 on May 28 to compensate for salaries not having been increase during the school year because of uncertainty on how the pandemic would affect the budget.