WATCH NOW: Henry County School Board member asks if local businesses are getting their fair share of contracts

Benjamin Gravely, the Iriswood District representative, had a question for his fellow members of the Henry County School Board, who had gathered Thursday to close out their budget for the concluding fiscal year.

Are local businesses were getting their fair share of the contracts the school system was awarding?

"There are misconceptions of spending and not supporting local businesses," Gravely said.

It was noted that most of the recent bills for payment list 13 vendors that are locally owned businesses and six others that are not locally owned but have offices or stores in the area and have employees that live in the area.

Superintendent of Henry County Public Schools Sandy Strayer said the school system "tries to go local if we can."

"When we buy Apple devices, we don't have a local company, but we try to be financially responsible and give back to our community when we can," Strayer said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For instance, during the meeting, the board heard about four firms that had responded to a request for proposals for the establishment of a multiyear contract, renewable for a total of 5 years, for professional architectural and engineering services.