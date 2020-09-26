WATCH NOW: Henry County School Board votes to send students back to class two days a week starting Oct. 12, but many teachers say it isn't safe

Henry County students will be required to wear masks in school buildings and buses when they head back to the classroom starting Oct. 12.
That was the ruling of the Henry County School Board during a special meeting Thursday night, voting, 5-2, to resume in-person classes on a hybrid schedule after starting the school year fully remote because of COVID-19.
In earlier discussions about reopening schools, officials had planned to require masks for adults but not children. Schools Superintendent Sandy Strayer told the board her recommendation changed after teachers “said very strongly” in a survey that a mask mandate is needed.
However, many teachers say it’s still not safe for students to return. Dozens of county teachers in face masks, many wearing red t-shirts representing the Henry County Education Association, filled the socially distanced meeting room Thursday in support of delaying students’ return to school until COVID-19 rates drop further. Several spoke about their concerns during the public comment period.
Four Henry County schools have seen positive cases of COVID-19 since employees returned to the buildings, with eight people infected by the novel coronavirus.
Strayer said school officials have been constantly monitoring local virus numbers, looking for a 2-week decline in new cases before deciding to start hybrid schooling.
“At this time, the cases have decreased significantly since we voted to move to our virtual plan,” she told the board. Despite some fluctuation in numbers over the past few weeks, CDC models show a “low to moderate risk” of community transmission, she added.
Strayer said Henry County teachers have done a “phenomenal” job addressing the challenges of virtual learning during the first seven weeks. However, she said, there is no substitute for in-person interaction with teachers and peers.
“We know the best place for students to learn, cultivate relationships and maintain good social-emotional well-being is in school,” Strayer said. While some students are doing well in the virtual environment, “for most, virtual learning will never measure up to the experience of being in the school.”
But virtual learning is not going anywhere for now. Under the hybrid plan, students will attend school only two days a week and learn remotely the other three days.
Students are divided into two groups, A and B, and will attend on an “AABB” schedule — meaning, the A group will have in-person classes Mondays and Tuesdays, and the B group will have in-person classes Wednesdays and Thursdays. Fridays will be virtual for everyone.
Families who are uncomfortable sending children to school can opt for 100% virtual learning. The district recently sent surveys via email to parents and guardians asking them to choose the hybrid or all-virtual plan.
As of Thursday, Strayer said, survey results showed 3,530 students have opted for in-person learning, and 1,466 students plan to continue virtual learning. But that was before the school board set a date for returning to schools. Families can change their selections by re-answering the survey or contacting their child’s school, officials said.
Focus on containment
School officials detailed preparations and new procedures that have been in the works for months to promote health and safety once students return. School board members asked numerous questions about classroom operations, school buses, cleaning practices, attendance and grading policies.
The district has also made a series of videos to explain the new health rules to students, showing them how to move in the hallways and observe social distancing.
“There have been cases in our schools, and we will likely still have cases in our schools. The point will be to stop the cases from spreading in our building,” Strayer said.
When a positive case occurs, it does not necessarily mean the whole school will shut down, she said. That depends on how much interaction occurred, and that is determined through contact tracing.
“We send a letter to every building to let them know there is a case in their building, and that would also go to parents,” Strayer said. “Others in the building will be notified personally if they were within six feet of the person for more than 15 minutes and need to quarantine.”
Those scattered cases
Henry County Schools has dealt with scattered cases of COVID-19 since staff returned to work, including a small outbreak of two employees at Bassett High School at the end of August that was not previously reported to the Bulletin.
In an email to employees on Aug. 28, Bassett High School Principal Tiffini Gravely wrote, “As of 9:25 AM on Friday, August 28, BHS has only had two (2) employees report that they have tested positive for COVID-19. I'm sure you are aware that could change at any moment. If we have more than two (2) confirmed cases in the building, the building will be closed down for two (2) to five (5) days for deep cleaning. Staff will be notified, as previously notified, if a new case is reported.”
In a more recent case, Fieldale-Collinsville Principal Hope Perry notified teachers and staff via email on Sept. 10 that one employee had tested positive for COVID-19.
“The employee sought a test soon after the possible exposure, and we are hopeful this will mitigate any additional issues. The employee has not been in the building for at least seven days and will return after being cleared by a physician,” Perry wrote.
“The space where the employee works has been deep cleaned and sanitized, and we are certain that the situation is being handled as our guidelines require,” she continued.
Additionally, four employees of Laurel Park Middle School tested positive in mid-August, shortly after the virtual school year started. The school closed early that Friday for deep cleaning but reopened normally the following week.
School Communications Director Monica Hatchett also reported one recent case at Axton Elementary School in mid-September but did not give details.
'A shooter we can’t identify'
About an hour into the meeting, School Board Vice Chair Dr. Merris Stambaugh made the motion to return students to school on Oct. 12 with a mask mandate. Voting yes were Chair Thomas Auker, Terry Flanagan, Cherie Whitlow and Francis Zehr.
Board members Benjamin Gravely and Teddy Martin II voted no.
"This has been one of the most difficult decisions that I’ve had to make in my entire career," Gravely said during the meeting.
"Not long ago, we all were up in arms about safety in our schools because of school shootings. We’re dealing with a shooter now that we can’t identify."
He explained his vote by saying, “Not only does this affect the kids in school, but it affects parents, grandparents, guardians, and ... I really struggle with this hybrid model at this particular time.”
Midway through his comments, Gravely was interrupted by loud applause and a standing ovation from teachers in the audience.
“I’m just concerned about the safety of our kids,” he said. “One death is one too many.”
Zehr replied by saying the COVID-19 infection rate has declined two weeks in a row. “If it spikes, we can call it off before it even gets started,” he said. “The number one issue is the safety of the children.”
Martin did not explain his vote during the board meeting, but he said afterwards, "I feel our plan needs to address the individual needs of our students, parents and guardians, and staff, and their ability to make informed decisions in the current environment. I support phased, needs-based approaches rather than industrial, one-size-fits-most."
Martin also raised concerns about flu season and the potential resurgence of the coronavirus during this time, which could "strain our limited health care capacity."
"We need to balance both those who are underserved by an all-virtual model as well as our staff and families who are at higher-risk but deserve an educational experience just as valuable as those who choose differently," he said.
The Henry County School Board will hold its regular monthly meeting on Thursday.
Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.
