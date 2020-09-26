WATCH NOW: Henry County School Board votes to send students back to class two days a week starting Oct. 12, but many teachers say it isn't safe

As of Thursday, Strayer said, survey results showed 3,530 students have opted for in-person learning, and 1,466 students plan to continue virtual learning. But that was before the school board set a date for returning to schools. Families can change their selections by re-answering the survey or contacting their child’s school, officials said.

Focus on containment

School officials detailed preparations and new procedures that have been in the works for months to promote health and safety once students return. School board members asked numerous questions about classroom operations, school buses, cleaning practices, attendance and grading policies.

The district has also made a series of videos to explain the new health rules to students, showing them how to move in the hallways and observe social distancing.

“There have been cases in our schools, and we will likely still have cases in our schools. The point will be to stop the cases from spreading in our building,” Strayer said.

When a positive case occurs, it does not necessarily mean the whole school will shut down, she said. That depends on how much interaction occurred, and that is determined through contact tracing.