WATCH NOW: Henry County Schools students to return to classroom 4 days

Henry County Public Schools will have students in the classroom four days a week starting April 19.
Superintendent Sandy Strayer talked about the four-day plan during Thursday’s school board meeting. That date would give the transportation and food services departments two weeks to make the transition, she said.
Some students already have started back four days a week, she said.
The four-day-a-week plan is only for students currently attending in person two days a week under the hybrid plan.
The parents of any virtual students who want to return to the classroom “would have to work individually with the principal because, as you know, to maintain the 3-feet distance, it was measured out in the classrooms” earlier, according to how many students would be attending in person. That included the help of another school system department to move furniture to accommodate the distancing.
“Parents who are currently virtual would have to work with the principal to decide if there’s room in that classroom or another classroom for their student to be able to come back on the four-day-a-week plan,” Strayer said.
The return to four days would follow CDC and Virginia Department of Education guidelines, which include a 3-foot spacing between students, she said, and students would continue to wear masks.
Things have gone “smoothly with our return to hybrid instruction,” Strayer said. “We have seen a decrease in the number of [COVID] cases as well as the number of quarantine cases.”
HCPS students in March returned to this hybrid model after attempting to do so in late October, but increasing cases of COVID-19 forced a return to virtual until last month.
