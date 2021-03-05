WATCH NOW: Martinsville schools are ready for Monday's partial re-opening

On Monday, for the first time since last March, there will be students in classrooms of Martinsville City Public Schools.

The school district will begin a partial re-opening with pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, special needs and ELL (English Language Learners) students heading inside the buildings after the coronavirus pandemic forced administrators to abandon face-to-face learning.

"We will begin our return to school with those four groups who will be returning initially," Superintendent Zeb Talley said. "We plan to expand as we safely bring back as many students as we can."

No timeline has been committed for the return of the rest of the students, but Talley has said officials would move ahead as quickly as they could to reopen safely. Earlier he had said there was a goal of mid-April for everyone to be back, following President Biden's wishes to reopen schools.

"We know that social distancing, mask-wearing and other essential things will be very important because we do not want to add to any community spread," Talley said. "But we're excited because we know that students learn so much better in person than they do online.

Learning will continue online for the students who remain at home.