WATCH NOW: Martinsville schools are ready for Monday's partial re-opening

On Monday, for the first time since last March, there will be students in classrooms of Martinsville City Public Schools.
The school district will begin a partial re-opening with pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, special needs and ELL (English Language Learners) students heading inside the buildings after the coronavirus pandemic forced administrators to abandon face-to-face learning.
"We will begin our return to school with those four groups who will be returning initially," Superintendent Zeb Talley said. "We plan to expand as we safely bring back as many students as we can."
No timeline has been committed for the return of the rest of the students, but Talley has said officials would move ahead as quickly as they could to reopen safely. Earlier he had said there was a goal of mid-April for everyone to be back, following President Biden's wishes to reopen schools.
"We know that social distancing, mask-wearing and other essential things will be very important because we do not want to add to any community spread," Talley said. "But we're excited because we know that students learn so much better in person than they do online.
Learning will continue online for the students who remain at home.
"This is a growing process," said Talley. "We understand that we will have to have constant contact [with students and parents] because communication is so key."
Sarah A. Byrd, the district's director of human resources, communications and community outreach, said every employee in the school system has had an opportunity to be vaccinated for COVID-19.
MCPS has 278 full-time and 173 part-time employees. Some of the part time employees include food service, transportation, maintenance, custodial, school board members, coaches, substitutes and others who may not be currently working.
At a clinic staged at Martinsville High School by the VDH on March 2, there were 223 employees who received the second dose of the vaccine, and seven employees received their first vaccine.
Byrd said some employees accepted opportunities to be vaccinated elsewhere.
“Currently, right at 50% of our staff are fully vaccinated,” Byrd said.
Sheliah Williams, director of early childhood and school nutrition, said meals will be provided for students who return to the classroom, but the procedure will be different.
"How it will look at each school will vary," Williams said. "Some schools will have breakfast and lunch served in the classrooms while others may actually have a condensed version of students walking through, socially distanced and picking up their meals to go."
Breakfast, lunch, and a snack will be provided every day for returning students while delivery service along bus routes will continue on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for students that remain at home.
Damien Tarpley, MCPS' transportation coordinator, said each bus driver will be provided with a check-off list of the names of students assigned to each bus. Masks must be worn, and students will be required to practice social distancing.
"If a student does not have a mask, the bus driver will provide one for the student," Tarpley saide. "The bus seats will be marked off according to the CDC guidelines to maintain six feet of distancing."
Each bus will be disinfected after the students arrive at school.
Cameron Cooper, principal at Patrick Henry Elementary School, said each student's temperature will be taken upon arrival at school, and hand sanitizer will be distributed as they enter the building.
"Students will also practice social welcoming such as air high-fives, air hugs and elbows," Cooper said. "Car rider parents will pull up in the car rider line in front of the school, and staff will approach the car to take temperatures."
Cynthia Tarpley, principal at Martinsville Middle School, said the classrooms have all been rearranged so that students will be seated a safe distance apart.
"In the classroom, such as a science lab, the tables have been spaced so that they are six feet apart," Tarpley said. "We can get about six to eight students in a room, maybe a little bit more."
Martinsville High School Principal Aji Dixon said all the water fountains have been covered up.
"The reason why we're doing this is we want to make sure that none of our students are coming in contact with surfaces," Dixon said. "We want to be extra careful, extra safe so we've provided students with water bottles."
A special water fountain has been installed in every school at which students can fill up their water bottles without coming in contact with any surfaces.
"Our custodial staff will be cleaning the classrooms using spray disinfectant, wiping down surfaces and teachers will wipe down surfaces after students leave," Dixon said. "Every day, after all of the students have left the building, they will go in and spray surfaces with an electric disinfectant machine."
Said Talley: "We've worked very hard on this endeavor. We want to return, but we want to return safely and the preparations have been made."
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.