WATCH NOW: Martinsville schools continue with 'challenge' of internet service for all

It’s not certain whether all Martinsville City Public Schools students have access to the internet – but by now they should be able to get it.

That was the message of Director of Technology Steve Tatum, who gave an update on MiFi distribution during Monday’s meeting of the school board.

Those residents whom the city’s MiNet internet does not reach should be able to use the MyFi service, Tatum said. However, the strength of the MyFi signal is dependent upon the cellular signal, and “that’s a real difficult challenge” at time to manage.

The city announced earlier this month that it would use federal grant money to build out that network to provide coverage to every home in the city. That is expected to be completed in a few months.

Tatum commended members of the technology department: Jason White, Leticia Draper, who provides technical support to Martinsville High School and Patrick Henry Elementary School, and Nathan Arrington, who provides technical support to Martinsville Middle School and Albert Harris Elementary School, as well as employees who manage the help desk.

Superintendent Zeb Talley noted that the help desk at the school's office is staffed to help parents with questions about virtual learning.