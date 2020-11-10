WATCH NOW: Martinsville schools continue with 'challenge' of internet service for all

It’s not certain whether all Martinsville City Public Schools students have access to the internet – but by now they should be able to get it.
That was the message of Director of Technology Steve Tatum, who gave an update on MiFi distribution during Monday’s meeting of the school board.
Those residents whom the city’s MiNet internet does not reach should be able to use the MyFi service, Tatum said. However, the strength of the MyFi signal is dependent upon the cellular signal, and “that’s a real difficult challenge” at time to manage.
The city announced earlier this month that it would use federal grant money to build out that network to provide coverage to every home in the city. That is expected to be completed in a few months.
Tatum commended members of the technology department: Jason White, Leticia Draper, who provides technical support to Martinsville High School and Patrick Henry Elementary School, and Nathan Arrington, who provides technical support to Martinsville Middle School and Albert Harris Elementary School, as well as employees who manage the help desk.
Superintendent Zeb Talley noted that the help desk at the school's office is staffed to help parents with questions about virtual learning.
MCPS has been on virtual learning at all campuses since resuming on Aug. 10, and Talley reminded parents and students that, “even though we’re in a pandemic, compulsory school attendance is still the law,” but “even before the pandemic, we’ve never really had attendance problems.”
He said that schools have received a donation of face shields for teachers and a $5,000 grant for teaching science and technology.
And Travis Clemons, executive director of administrative services, said schools continue readying their campuses for the eventual return to classrooms in light of pandemic safety.
Among other measures, touchless flushers have been installed in bathrooms, and touchless faucets will be installed.
Governance updates
The school board approved several policies about board governance and operations, general school administration, fiscal management, support services and student matters. Some highlights of those reports include:
- School board members now may participate in a meeting electronically, as opposed to in person, because of a personal matter for up to two meetings each calendar year, provided that person notifies the chair and that the majority of members vote to approve the electronic participation. In Tuesday’s meeting, Emily Parker participated by phone instead of in person.
- The conflict-of-interest policies included clarifying that "immediate family" is considered to be a spouse or another person who lives in the same household as a school board member or employee and is a dependent of that person.
- The board may employ or pay any family member of a school board member as long as the member certifies that he/she had no involvement in the hiring decision and the superintendent certifies that the recommendation is based upon merit and fitness. Questions about this process came up earlier this year when the board hired Parker Gunn, who is Emily Parker's son, as its spokesperson.
- Acts of violence and substance abuse on school property and school buses are required to be reported to the superintendent or principal.
- The school board may enter into contracts for goods and services other than professional and nontransportation-related construction if the sum of all phases is not more than $200,000.
- During each school year, there will be at least four fire drills, three lockdown drills, one drill in leaving school buses under emergency circumstances and one tornado drill.
- Physical restraint and seclusion for the purpose of behavioral intervention may only be used by staff following Virginia Board of Education guidelines and following provisions of documentation and parent notification.
- The school system’s Procedures on the Use of Physical Restraint and Seclusion can be seen on on its website under board files.
The full packet of policies can be seen at on the school's website under board activities.
Personnel moves
The board met in closed session, and afterward, executive assistant to the superintendent and clerk to the board Janie Fulcher reported that Diana Pace has been appointed as budget specialist, Saronda Childress has been appointed as PowerSchool administrator and that AHES secretary Deborah Martin is retiring.
Also in the meeting, the board:
- Accepted the financial report for October that showed an original appropriation of $6,045,015 and year-to-date expenditures of $1,511,254, or that 25% of the budget had been spent.
- Heard a presentation about Family Engagement Month from Paulette Simington, who provided examples of how schools keep families involved. That included a “Book or Treat” night at PHES, in which teachers dressed in Halloween costumes and families drove through to receive offerings, and a “virtual field trip,” in which AHES students had an online tour of the Cincinnati Zoo. The feeding of the hippopotamus was especially popular with the children, she said.
- Heard from AHES STEM teacher Laurie Witt about the Green Schoolyard Initiative, now in its second year, which is based on outdoor learning stations in the school’s courtyard. There has been a tasting garden, planted with greens the students can harvest and eat; storm-drain marking to teach children about protecting water that runs into rivers; a weather station equipped with weather-monitoring tools; a certified Monarch butterfly waystation; a rain barrel system to collect water to water plants; and a composting system. Witt will present a program on the initiative at major education conferences and a museum.
- Heard from board member Yvonne Givens that the Martinsville High School band is selling fruit as its fundraiser. Orders can be placed by calling the school’s band department.
- Noted that this is Disability History and Awareness Month.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com
