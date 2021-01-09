WATCH NOW: New College Institute interim executive director Karen Jackson gets $18,000 raise

New College Foundation Executive Director Kevin DeKoninck and Chair Simone Redd addressed the NCI board and said they “look forward to a new chapter between both groups and everything we can get going for the community,” Redd said.

“Any type of team meetings taking place, please consider including us … so we can be shoulder to shoulder with you … to figure out early on how to get behind you,” De Koninck said.

Earlier this year the foundation closed on selling the Baldwin Building, home to NCI, to the state.

Math problems

Brian Pace, NCI's coordinator advanced manufacturing, gave an update on the training center for the Global Wind Organization and said classes on working at heights, first aid, mutual handling and fire awareness are in the works.

“As sophisticated as we think everything is,” Jackson said after his presentation, “we still have folks who suffer with being able to do basic math, and so for the past six or seven months,” NCI has been working to develop an 8- or 9-module program in basic math skills, such as reading rulers and converting fractions to decimals.