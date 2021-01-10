WATCH NOW: New College Institute makes waves in offshore wind energy project

The winds of this offshore project travel across the Atlantic ocean where a $529,788 Virginia grant is paying for a European office.

“We will be working with a lot of foreign companies who have the expertise to do this,” Ryf said.

Dominion Energy is headquartered in Richmond and supplies electricity to parts of Virginia, including Pittsylvania County and parts of North and South Carolina.

“A lot has happened in early 2020,” said John Larson, the director of public policy and economic development at the meeting in December. “We will have 2.5 to 3 gigawatts of offshore wind by Jan. 2028 and up to 5.2 gigawatts of offshore wind by the end of 2034. The commonwealth is very committed to making this a success.”

Larson described a monumental construction project that will take place involving wind turbines in the waters offshore and underwater cables that will connect the turbines to the shore.

An offshore substation will be constructed that will feed a collector station that will then distribute the harnessed energy to an onshore substation.

“Why did Dominion start with a two-turbine project?” Larson asked. “The company felt too much was untested with no domestic supply chain and a lack of regulatory practices.”