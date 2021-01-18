WATCH NOW: New College Institute reaches into the clouds

“They are really enjoying the program and some of them actually want to take the program again because they’re having so much fun and they’re learning so much,” he said.

After Amazon held a “mock interview training session,” nine of those 10 were called for job interviews, and six received callbacks, McDonald said.

Another cohort is in session now, he said, with the third starting March 12 and the fourth starting June 8. When asked this week how many students are in the program, McDonald left the question to Maura Keaney of the Collaborative Communications PR firm in Washington D.C., to answer; she replied, 30.

During the board meeting, New College Foundation Director Kevin DeKoninck asked, “Is there a desire to get people to live here and work here?”

“We have a team that’s working locally with different organizations and businesses that are around the Martinsville-Henry County area as well as Pittsylvania County and Roanoke,” McDonald told him, “but there’s not a lot of IT in this area, just with it being so rural, but we are pushing for them to stay in this area.”