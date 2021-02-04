WATCH NOW: Northam's plans to extend school year draw varied responses

Henry County Public Schools also was catching up with the governor’s announcement.

“We had previously understood that divisions were encouraged to consider extended summer school plans (which HCPS already had in the works),” HCPS spokesperson Monica Hatchett said in an email. “Based on the comments that were shared today, it could certainly also be interpreted that an extension to the school year itself may be suggested.

“This would be difficult to accomplish for many districts because of the adjustments that may be necessary to ensure staffing beyond a teacher’s traditional school year contract. We look forward to receiving clarification tomorrow during the official announcement. “

Patrick County schools have been on a hybrid learning model since September, after starting with all-virtual classes because of the pandemic. There have been a couple of interruptions because of COVID-19 cases.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Henry County plans to have students return to hybrid learning on March 10. The district opened in all-virtual format and then returned in hybrid format in October, but some schools had to remain closed and then all were closed again in early November because of an inability to maintain staffing.

Martinsville students have been all-virtual since August.