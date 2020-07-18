Lisa Smith and her daughter, Claire, are at odds on how to handle the upcoming school year.

The mother thinks schools students should not return to the school buildings for another year, “when the plan is solid for the students, teachers and administration,” but her daughter is eager to get back to Bengal Tech at Bassett High School.

“My husband and I decided that she will go entirely remotely,” Smith said, though she has impression that Claire “is not happy about our decision. She misses her friends and the class interaction.”

As the 2020-21 school year looms ahead, families are debating about how to return safely, in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most aren’t confident.

In Martinsville, the original plan was for preschool students to attend four days a week; students in elementary school would attend two days a week; and students in middle and high school would attend one day a week. On Friday that all changed to distance learning.

In Henry County students have the option of going to school two days a week or staying home. Patrick County had a plan and backed away. Students at Carlisle School will return to the classroom.

Or will they? As fast as a school district announces a plan -- Martinsville already has changed twice -- it is adjusting, with both Martinsville and Patrick County Schools now saying their published plans will/may/perhaps will change.

In an online survey conducted by the Martinsville Bulletin, 61% of those responding said schools should not reopen until a vaccine or cure for COVID-19 is found. Some 20% favored a return to school five days a week, and 19% like the hybrid model of some in-school instruction with some at-home learning.

A poll published earlier this week by the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index said 71% of parents feared that sending their kids back to school is risk to their own health and about 51% of respondents that they are either very or extremely worried about their kids returning to class in coming months. About 23% said they were not very concerned or not concerned at all.

All of this has become somewhat political and controversial because the president has said he wants children in schools five days a week, and some Republicans -- including members of the legislative delegation serving Southern Virginia -- have express support for that concept.

But the parents who discussed their positions on this issue with the Bulletin didn't mention politics -- only the well-being of their children.

Each school division as various safety protocols that includes masks, social distancing, bus policies, cleaning and meal distribution. And decisions about extracurricular activities, such as sports, cheerleading, band and other off-hours programming, is being handled as a separate issue.

Against reopening

Damanpreet Narula of Martinsville said she is “not comfortable at all” in sending her daughter, Amreen, to kindergarten, which she would attend at Patrick Henry Elementary School.

“I think they should have been working on a plan in March or April” instead of scrambling to figure it out now, Smith said.

Tim Collins of Stuart looked at the situation mathematically:

“According to numbers from the Virginia Department of Education Henry County Public Schools has an enrollment of approximately 7,400 students, with Carlisle having an enrollment of approximately 350 students. In such close proximity it will be hard to avoid community transmission, but let’s estimate an infection rate of a conservative 5%, or 385 kids. The survival rate of COVID-19 is 98%. So that means conservatively we only lose eight kids to the virus. Those numbers don’t reflect teachers, administrators, support personnel or anyone who would happen to visit the school.”

Mother of two Jennifer Daughtry of Martinsville pointed out that if the school board is still holding its meetings virtually, it shouldn’t be sending the kids and staff back to the classroom.

However, Daughtry is on the fence about possibly letting sophomore Gabe and freshman Kaity return to the classroom. She said she is “still very torn on the decision but leaning toward yes.”

“Once they have a cure, then maybe we can go all the way back to a semi-regular schedule. Until then, virtual is the way,” said Jacqueline Portillo of Spencer, the mother of a preschooler and sister of a high-schooler.

The teacher should meet with students every day over the internet, and the platform, whether it’s Zoom or Class Chat or Google Meets, should be standardized by school systems. Only children needing extra attention should go into school, because “one or two kids per class showing up is better than half the class,” she said.

Social distancing among children just is not feasible, Portillo said: “Like it or not, we as adults are having a hard time not touching things and distancing ourselves. Kids don’t know or don’t take it seriously. While we may not see anyone, there are others who are going to parties on the reg.”

Feeling cautious

Former Bassett High School teacher Nadia Kriger-Sells of Martinsville said that she decided in the spring not to return to teaching because of the pandemic. Her son, Nikolas, was a student at BHS, too.

“I didn't have a better plan, but even just surviving homeschooling for a year while things settle somehow was more comforting than believing that the Department of Education and then each district would know how to safely handle thousands of students and the social distancing requirements. I just don't see how it's even feasible,” she said.

This school year, Nikolas, will be a sophomore at Christian Academy in Danville with his sister, Katelyn, in third grade, and Tori, in first. “WCA is a very small school” with strident safety measures, said Kriger-Sells – also though she is still not entirely comfortable with the return to school.

“It doesn’t matter how careful the parents are if the schools open prematurely, due to the pressure to open, and endanger everyone, especially the teachers, since they are least considered in this mess,” she said.

If the schools were closed when there were no known cases in this area, then “how on earth are they trying to get us to believe that it's safe to open the schools for in-classroom instruction now when the positive COVID cases only continue to rise?” she said.

Susan Henderson, whose granddaughter Tali attends Carlisle School, said she’s feeling “cautious. Parents must play a big role in cooperating and following guidelines for social distancing, proper handwashing and wearing a mask.”

Henderson said that success would require absolutely everyone to work together “to try and stay well,” and that no parent ever should send a sick child to school. “Employers absolutely must cooperate to allow parents to stay home with sick children” for that to be possible.

Robin Summerlin, who worked at the hospital for 38 years, said she doubted the possibility of cooperation: “Sadly, some will never be as conscientious.”

Said Kim Mason of Bassett: “I’m equally as terrified for their physical health as I am excited for their mental health. We all need routine and structure and friends in our normal day – but we’ve also never had a pandemic to deal with.”

Her daughter Olivia Mason will start her freshman year at Bassett High School, and her son Joseph Garza will enter seventh grade at Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School.

“I like the flexibility that our school system is offering with their plan,” she said. “It does give parents a choice to do what they think is best for their family.”

The Mason family made the return-to-school decision last month, when local “cases were still rather low. As new cases come out, we could still decide at any time if it’s best for them to do one hundred percent virtual. Such a fluid situation on all ends, it’s hard to have any concrete answers to anything.”

Sarah Myler of Martinsville pointed out that if the schools can’t stop keeping the kids apart during lice outbreaks, they’re not going to do any better with this invisible pandemic, “and this is much more serious.”

“There are a lot of unknowns,” said Stephanie Correa of Spencer, mother of 12-year-old Jorja. Correa says we should face the fact that this sickness probably “is staying around.”

“How are we going to live with this?” she asks. “Are we going to permanently stay shut how are we going to be able to survive? Employers definitely need to change their policies to reflect ongoing issues with daycare and school.”

Teacher Kristy-Leigh Tatum of Rocky Mount is “very much torn about what’s the right decision, and I have just put my fears in God’s hands.” She said she particularly is worried for her daughter, who has allergies and asthma.

Tatum, who taught last year at Franklin County High School, will teach seventh-grade English for Martinsville Middle School. She has two daughters in Franklin County schools.

Courtney Hanks said the country is "way behind when it comes to modern education," and that's taking its toll now.

She, her husband and her parents work, which makes it hard to support their Henry County student learning at home.

"Trying to keep up with my kid at home is going to become a nightmare. But sending her to school two days a week would disrupt our schedules more than a daily schedule would. But I also currently do not have any other solutions to offer to this issue that would be more feasible," she said.

It will be OK

Deborah Haskins of Ridgeway, the grandmother of students at Axton Elementary, Laurel Park and Fieldale-Collinsville Middle and Magna Vista High Schools, is telling people not to worry.

She has friends who have continued to send their children to school this whole time, “and guess what; they’ve been fine. With proper cleaning and hand-washing, there has not been any problems.”

