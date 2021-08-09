WATCH NOW: Patrick County school board rejects mask mandate

He said the parents and schools made his childhood enjoyable and that today’s kids should have those chances at positive interactions.

“Virginia is for lovers,” Jones said, his voice cracking with emotion, “and we should love our kids, because they deserve a better life than this. Masks should be an option.”

A woman who said her name was Vicky Bennet said she was a 1978 graduate of Patrick County schools and a grandmother of current students. “What we fight right now is not a battle between the flesh and blood. This is a spiritual battle … This is all Satan that’s going down. This virus is real, just like any other virus out there. But what we have right now is Satan … and his little demonic angels that were cast out of heaven that is in your business and in my business every day.

“What they’re doing is dividing our nation, they’re dividing our community, and they’re tearing down our children.

“Satan has no authority over you or me, any more than what we allow him. … Be aware of your enemy, and know what the enemy is doing to our children and to our parents and to our teachers and to you who are being put in this position.”

“I rebuke Satan and do not allow him to be in this auditorium today.”