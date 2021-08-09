WATCH NOW: Patrick County school board rejects mask mandate

Patrick County Public Schools’ attorney recommends masks in schools, and its insurance agent recommends masks – but the people of Patrick County don’t want them mandated, so masks will not be required when classes resume on Tuesday.
In an emergency called meeting Monday, the Patrick County School Board voted unanimously to make the wearing of masks by students and adults in county schools strongly recommended but not required to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.
Superintendent Dean Gilbert gave a recent timeline on mask recommendations: On July 13, the state superintendent said whether or not to require masks would be a local decision, “updated with guidance from the Virginia Department of Health later,” and in Patrick schools masks were made optional.
“That changed on August the fourth, where the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] did recommend universal masking … regardless of vaccination status,” Gilbert said.
On Thursday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced that “schools that did not follow CDC guidance should seek legal counsel, which I did, and I have sent that to you all. Basically, the opinion of our attorney is that the state law does mandate whatever the CDC recommends, in this case, masks in the schools.
“Senate Bill 1303 effectively makes the guidelines a mandate to the maximum extent practical. While some mitigation strategies like social distancing may not be practical, we do not think that argument works for masks since it was a state mandate.”
Schools in Virginia also are required to offer in-person instruction for the full school year, Gilbert said.
“In checking advice from our insurance representative … they would not fully cover any suits that could occur not following the CDC guidelines, and our VDH [Virginia Department of Health] epidemiologist recommends following the CDC mask” requirements.
Masking “will reduce quarantine – not eliminate, but reduce,” Gilbert said, and cited statistics that Patrick County has among the state’s lowest vaccination rates.
VDH on Monday reported that Patrick County had 14 new cases of COVID-19 and one new hospitalization during this past weekend. Since the pandemic began the county has had 1,464 infections, with 122 hospitalizations and 47 deaths.
But only 36.2% of the population has had one shot of vaccine, and only 32.4% have been fully inoculated by a second shot of Pfizer or Moderna or one shot of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, both among the lowest rates in the state. Only 160 children between the ages of 12 and 17 have been vaccinated.
Gilbert said he recommends requiring the wearing of masks indoors in schools.
School Board Chair Brandon Simmons said he has read the bill and CDC guidelines several times, and “the government says we should follow the CDC guidelines. I feel like we can do that. We can do exactly what they do: We can recommend it, and that’s it. … If we go word for word with CDC, they just recommend it.
“There’s nobody that can say that we’re not doing what we’re supposed to do. We can do what they do, and we can word it the same: We can recommend masks.”
Said board member Walter Scott: “I would add to that – recommending, but not requiring.”
“You all elected us to be here, to represent you, to be your voice,” board member Amy Walker said in the meeting that was broadcast on Facebook Live. “The voice I tallied is not to make it mandated, to make it optional, so I stand in agreement.”
Board member Ryan Lawson said, “From Day One, we’ve been cleaning” and sanitizing and doing other mitigation strategies. “Everything’s being done according to these CDC guidelines. … I see no reason to change anything.”
Board member Shannon Harrell said, “I think we are already following the guidelines.”
Public speaks out
The meeting began with a public comment session, with several people speaking against a mask mandate, and none in favor of one, although a couple of people did not say directly which position they took.
The first speaker was Matthew Jones, who was “born and raised in Patrick County. … Children are being punished daily during school, wearing these masks,” he said. “Their future is being changed each day, distancing from each other, each time they lose that chance to make a friend that they are unsure, because they can’t see them smile to encourage interaction. Each time the teacher misses that one chance the student will learn to pronounce the letter because she or he could not see their mouths move.”
He said the parents and schools made his childhood enjoyable and that today’s kids should have those chances at positive interactions.
“Virginia is for lovers,” Jones said, his voice cracking with emotion, “and we should love our kids, because they deserve a better life than this. Masks should be an option.”
A woman who said her name was Vicky Bennet said she was a 1978 graduate of Patrick County schools and a grandmother of current students. “What we fight right now is not a battle between the flesh and blood. This is a spiritual battle … This is all Satan that’s going down. This virus is real, just like any other virus out there. But what we have right now is Satan … and his little demonic angels that were cast out of heaven that is in your business and in my business every day.
“What they’re doing is dividing our nation, they’re dividing our community, and they’re tearing down our children.
“Satan has no authority over you or me, any more than what we allow him. … Be aware of your enemy, and know what the enemy is doing to our children and to our parents and to our teachers and to you who are being put in this position.”
“I rebuke Satan and do not allow him to be in this auditorium today.”
A woman who gave her name as Lacy Harbour said she has three children in Patrick County schools. If masks are mandated, she would take her children out of Patrick County schools and send them to Trinity Christian School “or continue to homeschool them as I did this past school year.
“Children are more likely to die from drowning, vehicular accidents, cancer, cardiovascular disease, flu and pneumonia and suffocation rather than COVID,” Harbour said.
“We have your backs. If you make a decision that might not be popular or that might go against the political field, it might not be what you’re told to do, we have your backs. We are our own community, and we have the legal right … to make decisions for our own children and for our own community.”
Said a man who said his name is Glenn Clark: “I really don’t think it’s right for someone to determine what my son has to wear on his face.”
Questioning masks
Another speaker, whose name could not be determined clearly, said, “I think masks should be optional, but there also should be consideration of staff. If a teacher wants kids to wear masks, I think we should take that into consideration.”
There should not be “an emergency meeting every time there’s a spin on the news, to make those decisions,” he said.
Another man, whose name was not clear, said he was almost 70 years old and went to school during the days of polio, mumps and measles “and all the things today that children don’t get because they get shots for them. … I’d like to see it optional with those masks. It’s scientific fact that the virus is so much smaller than the pores of any mask.”
A young boy who gave his name as Jensen Harbour said, “I don’t want to wear a mask to school,” followed by a little girl whose comments were muffled but still resulted in applause.
The final person to speak was a woman who said asymptomatic people with COVID-19 and children do not spread the virus and “we all ought to stand up against tyranny.”
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com and 276-638-8801 ext. 243.