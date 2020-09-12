WATCH NOW: Patrick County Schools ready to begin with slightly fewer in-person students than expected originally.

Previously, 72% of students had been expected to attend by the hybrid model and 28% virtually.

For this school year, there were applications for 138 students to be home-schooled, an increase from the 112 last year, Cassel said. Of those, the home-school applications for 21 have not yet been completed.

Seventeen students have transferred to Trinity Christian School, she reported.

A little more than 1,000 breakfasts and lunches were delivered to Patrick County students each day during the time period of virtual instruction. Meals for 316 students will be picked up for students once school resumes under the hybrid plan, according to a survey.

Gilbert said that students will be required to wear masks when they are close to each other, such as on school buses, but not all day long. Schools will “make sure teachers give mask breaks for students where they can keep the distance.”

He said, “We don’t expect students to wear masks from the time they get off the bus at 7 in the morning until the time they get off the bus at 4 o’clock.”

Also during the meeting, a recommendation was made to table approval of a to-be-created African-American Studies class until the curriculum for that is developed.