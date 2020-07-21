WATCH NOW: Patrick County schools to reopen with hybrid model but re-evaluate just after Labor Day

During a 3-hour meeting peppered with comments from the audience, the Patrick County School board on Tuesday voted to give their AABB hybrid attendance plan for reopening schools a month before reconsidering.
Shannon Harrell, Amy Walker, Walter Scott and Ryan Lawson voted to go through with the board’s stated model – students would attend school two days a week and learn remotely the other three days – up through the Thursday after Labor Day.
On Sept. 10, during its regularly scheduled meeting, the board will analyze how the school year has gone so far in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. If everything has gone well, they could vote that students begin attending school four days a week, to begin on Sept. 14.
The fifth day of the week -- the Wednesdays when students would not attend -- would allow teachers to teach those students who have opted for remote learning over the internet.
During the vote board Chair Brandon Simmons called “present,” meaning he acknowledged being present for the meeting but abstained from the vote.
Patrick County had announced this plan nearly two weeks ago, but board members abruptly decided last Thursday to delay it and reconsider. School begins on Aug. 11.
This special called meeting, held in the auditorium of Patrick County High School, began with a public hearing, and most of the first few people who spoke favored students' returning to school five days a week.
The first, who did not give her name, said students should return in smaller groups two days a week and be required to wear face coverings.
A woman who did not give her name but said she was the mother of two 12-year-olds, said everyone is overreacting and should be inspired instead by Europe, which has continued to have its schools open.
“I am not concerned at all about this stupid thing,” she said. School should continue in a regular way “without giving in to this fear factor.”
Stacey Tatum, who said she is an instructor at Rockingham (N.C.) Community College and the mother of an 11-year-old and a 9-year-old, said students' not being able to attend school would be problematic for reasons that go much further than purely their education, which alone is a significant reason to keep them in school.
“Have we talked about the dangers of leaving children at home?” she asked, where in some cases young children would be unattended while parents went to work and, in other cases, children may face abuse or neglect.
Afraid teachers
Stuart Elementary School Principal Sandra Clement and Vice Principal Michelle Adams said it’s too soon to let students return to school in large numbers.
At Patrick County High School, a third of the staff – 30 people – are at risk for severe complications from COVID-10, Clement said.
“Teachers have called us in tears about the fear for their safety and their children’s safety, sharing that they will resign if we return to a five-day-a-week with the inability to socially distance,” Clement said. "The regular substitute teachers do not want to take the risk of returning to the classrooms."
On top of that, she said, the schools do not have enough nurses to do daily temperature and health checks or to run two separate clinics, one for people with fevers and one for people with other problems.
She warned that a return to five days a week would lead many parents to withdraw their kids from the school system, leading to reduced income for a school system that’s already suffering financially.
Other opinions
Clyde Roach said he appreciated the public meeting and that he worked in a hospital for 15 years and had no problem wearing a mask every day.
Debbie Nowlin, who said she is the librarian for Woolwine and Blue Ridge Elementary Schools, supported starting with reduced attendance days “and if things go well, then gradually move up to where we want to be.”
Andre Kidd, a mental health case manager and the husband of a Patrick County teacher, said, “Five days a week is asking too much for kids who live with mental illness. … They don’t understand” about wearing masks and maintaining social distance.
Remote learning would not work for special-needs students because “getting them to do anything virtually is out of the question,” he said.
Kerry Taylor, a nurse who teaches health-occupation classes at Patrick County High School, said she has a better idea of health risks than the general population, which gives her a strong feeling that it is dangerous for a full-time return to school.
In Patrick County 26.8% of the population is older than 65, the high risk age for COVID-19. Being on a ventilator – as has happened with many people hospitalized for COVID-19 – “is a horrible, awful experience even if you don’t die,” she said.
People should not take chances with potential spread of COVID-19 because “this is a novel virus, and we don’t know the ramifications” of long-term damage it can cause people.
After the public comment section of the meeting closed, the school board and superintendent discussed the matter, but throughout their discourse, people in the audience of about 150 kept interjecting comments and expressing concerns.
Safety measures
Superintendent Dean Gilbert said that 1,281 students have been registered for the upcoming school year. Nine hundred and thirty-two of them – 73% -- registered for the hybrid attendance model, while the rest would learn remotely.
Director of Operations and Adult Education Jason Wood gave a report about safety measures. They include:
- Traffic flow in hallways will be regulated.
- Meals will be delivered to students in classrooms.
- Students will remain in the same classrooms rather than change.
- Students will sit in alternating patterns on buses – one by the window, the next by the aisle, the next by the window, etc.
- Surfaces will be cleaned by a daily spraying with a chemical that sits on surfaces for 10 minutes.
- The maintenance department is making portable Plexiglas dividers for every classroom at a cost of $8 each – as opposed to the $80 each they cost when purchased.
- Staff and nurses will receive N-95 masks, gloves, goggles and other protective equipment. Some staff members, such as speech therapists, ESL teachers and those who work with special-needs students who need to be able to see or read the lips, will get face shields, purchased from a donation.
- Classrooms have hand sanitizer stations.
- The school system has 50,000 cloth face masks to distribute to students.
'Most important decision'
Gilbert said that any plan the county makes may be affected by new directives, including new regulations expected out “very soon” by the Department of Labor and Industry as well as updated guidance by the Centers for Disease Control expected out by the end of the month.
“This is a moving target that we as a school system are trying to do the best we can to get our students in in a safe manner,” he said.
Board member Walker said that she has tallied up the input she has received both by email and on Facebook, resulting in 42 people choosing remote learning, 49 choosing a hybrid plan and 76 wanting students to attend school four or five days a week.
Some members of the board and the audience talked about delaying the start of school until after Labor Day, but it was pointed out that that is not possible due to employees’ contracts. They have 200 contracted days, and the state requires students receive 180 days of instruction.
In analyzing various possibilities, including some that drew the audience's disapproval, Simmons said, “We wanted to hear from everybody. We have to consider what everyone wants, no matter what we do.”
The return-to-school plan “is probably one of the most important decisions any board has made in the history of this county right now,” he said.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin
