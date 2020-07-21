WATCH NOW: Patrick County schools to reopen with hybrid model but re-evaluate just after Labor Day

The first, who did not give her name, said students should return in smaller groups two days a week and be required to wear face coverings.

A woman who did not give her name but said she was the mother of two 12-year-olds, said everyone is overreacting and should be inspired instead by Europe, which has continued to have its schools open.

“I am not concerned at all about this stupid thing,” she said. School should continue in a regular way “without giving in to this fear factor.”

Stacey Tatum, who said she is an instructor at Rockingham (N.C.) Community College and the mother of an 11-year-old and a 9-year-old, said students' not being able to attend school would be problematic for reasons that go much further than purely their education, which alone is a significant reason to keep them in school.

“Have we talked about the dangers of leaving children at home?” she asked, where in some cases young children would be unattended while parents went to work and, in other cases, children may face abuse or neglect.

Afraid teachers

Stuart Elementary School Principal Sandra Clement and Vice Principal Michelle Adams said it’s too soon to let students return to school in large numbers.