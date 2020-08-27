WATCH NOW: Patrick County schools to start with hybrid model Sept. 14

Patrick County students will return to their schools the week of Sept. 14 – if their parents decide to send them.
The Patrick County School Board voted to institute the hybrid model of education that had been planned originally, before the schools went all-virtual after an emergency called meeting on Aug. 7.
Students would attend school two days in a row and learn remotely three days in a row. That plan has teachers with students in the classroom four days a week, with one day a week to plan and provide support to online students.
Parents should call their children’s school(s) by next Friday (Sept. 4) to let them know whether their children will continue with online learning only, or return to the school building, Superintendent Dean Gilbert said after the meeting.
That notice would give the teachers, bus drivers, planners and others involved a full working week to make plans to accommodate the students.
Board members Shannon Harrell, Amy Walker, Walter Scott and Brandon Simmons all voted to resume in-person instruction.
Ryan Lawson called “present,” meaning he acknowledged being present for the meeting but abstained from the vote.
Before the vote, Lawson warned that the hybrid model would make those three days a week of kids having at-home instruction even more difficult. Teachers would be busy with the students in their classrooms and not have the time to help those online.
“If you think it’s hard now, I think it’s going to be extremely difficult for those three days” of online learning, he said.
Gilbert warned, before the vote, that having school back in session “will increase exposures and quarantines. When those things come up and that gets communicated to me, it’s going to be on myself and our administrative team to do what we need to do as far as asking people to quarantine.”
If any buildings have to close because of cases or outbreaks, that “is going to have to be a team decision that will be finalized by me. You all just need to understand that.”
It’s the latest in a lot of back-and-forth for the Patrick County School Board, which serves a community that has been vocal in wanting a return to school.
The hybrid plan was announced during the first week of June, and then on July 16 the school board decided to delay it and reconsider.
The school board voted on July 21 to operate with a hybrid model of attendance. When the hybrid model was introduced, as now, parents had the option to send their children to school or keep them home for online learning. At that time, 72% of the students were expected to go back to school, while 28% had opted for virtual learning. That’s with a student population of 1,281.
School was set to start for students on Aug. 11. Teachers returned the week before that, and as soon as they came back, a dozen of them were quarantined from exposure to a person with coronavirus or from having tested positive for the coronavirus. That left a school with not enough staff to operate.
So it was that just four days before school began – Aug. 7 – an emergency school board meeting was convened, at which the school board voted to start school virtually, for a limited time. The school board decided then to revisit the matter on Aug. 27.
On Aug. 27, in a telephone conversation after the meeting, Gilbert said only one staff member currently is on quarantine.
Meanwhile, the school system is supplying internet at various places around the county for students to use.
School buses that have wireless internet capability are parked from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays at the Fairystone Pitstop, Moorefield Store Fire Department and the Willis Gap Community Building. Wireless internet also is available in each school’s parking lot at all times.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
