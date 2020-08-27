WATCH NOW: Patrick County schools to start with hybrid model Sept. 14

“If you think it’s hard now, I think it’s going to be extremely difficult for those three days” of online learning, he said.

Gilbert warned, before the vote, that having school back in session “will increase exposures and quarantines. When those things come up and that gets communicated to me, it’s going to be on myself and our administrative team to do what we need to do as far as asking people to quarantine.”

If any buildings have to close because of cases or outbreaks, that “is going to have to be a team decision that will be finalized by me. You all just need to understand that.”

It’s the latest in a lot of back-and-forth for the Patrick County School Board, which serves a community that has been vocal in wanting a return to school.

The hybrid plan was announced during the first week of June, and then on July 16 the school board decided to delay it and reconsider.

The school board voted on July 21 to operate with a hybrid model of attendance. When the hybrid model was introduced, as now, parents had the option to send their children to school or keep them home for online learning. At that time, 72% of the students were expected to go back to school, while 28% had opted for virtual learning. That’s with a student population of 1,281.