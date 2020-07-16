WATCH NOW: Patrick County schools will reopen with split schedules for classrooms and at-home learning

Patrick County Schools has posted its plan for how to reconvene classes amid a pandemic -- and it's a little different.
This concept will have students in class rooms two days a week on a rotating basis and couple that with three days of remote learning, starting Aug. 11.
Administrators are calling it AABB, like a rhyme scheme. That means that a student would attend on either A days, Monday and Tuesday, or B days, Thursday and Friday. The schedule also will allow facilities to be empty on Wednesdays for cleaning.
These plans follow guidance from the Virginia Department of Education, which is reviewing protocols statewide. School boards in Henry County and Martinsville have submitted plans that followed similar, hybrid approaches but also were quite a bit different.
Patrick County administrators, who surveyed parents before completing their plan, said every effort would be made for families with multiple children to attend class on the same schedule, and all students will have the option to complete their learning entirely from home through a collaboration with Virtual Virginia.
“One of the biggest benefits of the AABB schedule is that our teachers get to see the same students two days in a row without a break in the face-to-face instruction," Superintendent Dean Gilbert said. "Another benefit is that this will not mix groups, which is suggested by the guidance given to the school system. Also, it will help our staff keep some sort of consistency of where students are in the curriculum that is being covered.
“This will give us a day to have staff at home, so the buildings can be cleaned thoroughly and ventilated from the outside. In addition, this will give our staff a chance to plan for the remote instruction days, provide remediation as needed and serve the students who are doing complete remote learning.”
There were approximately 2,200 students attending Patrick County schools daily before the pandemic hit, and Gilbert said he expects about the same number this year. Registration is open through Tuesday, and parents are being asked to choose whether or not their children will return to a traditional classroom setting and whether or not they will ride the bus, which will allow one student per seat.
Families opting for at-home learning aren’t required to go the traditional home-school route, in which they select a curriculum from scratch. Instead, PCPS will offer remote learning that provides students with the same assignments as their peers who are physically in the classroom.
Should a student decide to transition to a different setting, schools will work with the family to ensure minimal loss of learning.
All students, whether engaging in full or partial remote learning, will be equipped with an iPad through third grade or a Chromebook for grades four and up, after paying a $25 technology fee.
For households without reliable internet connection, the division looked into deploying mobile hot spots, but Gilbert expressed the challenges Patrick County faces because those devices work off of cell towers. He noted that all schools have WiFi access from the parking lot and that parents could elect to pick up paper assignment packets weekly for their children.
The district’s day off isn’t a mid-week vacation. In addition to cleaning, the day will provide an opportunity for teachers to engage more with full-time remote learners and give parents a chance to confer with teachers about their child’s education.
Gilbert said PCPS is taking recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention seriously – asking students and teachers to wear masks, reducing the use of communal spaces and encouraging daily sanitation – but there’s no guarantee that the efforts will stop the spread of COVID-19 altogether.
Schools will use a flexible COVID-19 attendance practice that enables students to stay home or self-isolate when they are sick or have been exposed.
Should a student contract the virus and attend school, there’s a plan in place.
“The first step would be to isolate the student and have them picked up by someone,” Gilbert said. “Our next step would be to seek guidance from our local health department and review the school closing decision tree provided by the CDC.”
Gilbert said there remains time in the next three weeks for alterations to the district’s reopening plan. He noted the division would change course if Gov. Ralph Northam issued another school closure, the local health department advised closure, an outbreak occurred in the county or current guidance changed.
“One thought to keep in mind is that the Virginia Department of Education has released guidance for schools to safely reopen,” Gilbert said. “This document includes guidance from the [Virginia Department of Health] and the CDC as well, and we believe that our plans follow the guidance given.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.