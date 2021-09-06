WATCH NOW: Patrick & Henry CC President Greg Hodges' new role has him on a roll

As he settles into his new role as president of Patrick & Henry Community College, Greg Hodges says the hardest part is learning to let go of his old role.
He had been the school's chief academic officer. Through that position he was heavily involved in various initiatives, he said, and his tendency “has been to get in there and solve everything.”
He has been learning to step back and let his “wonderful team” handle issues rather than get involved.
Hodges said he had learned a great deal from former P&HCC President Angeline Godwin, who retired when he took the reins on July 1.
“She was a wonderful, wonderful mentor to me during her nine years here, but at the same time she also encouraged me to be my own leader," he said.
“She really helped redefine and reshape the direction of the institution, and I’m excited and honored to be able to take that to a new level.”
His first roughly 70 days in office also have featured a controversial name change for the school, a resurgent COVID-19 pandemic and the return of students for classes, which will be celebrated today on campus.
Hodges said he is excited to be on board for the college's 60th anniversary in 2022, but immediately there is a lot more going on that he is addressing from his new office.
Economic development
Godwin “helped really position our college to be a central part of the economic development” of the region, he said. “There’s a tremendous – I’m, candidly, blown away by the incredible economic development work that’s going on, that’s bringing new business and industry to this region” and helping local entrepreneurs grow their small business.
The Virginia senate recently appointed him to the board of the Institute of Advanced Learning and Research in Danville, which deals with regional economic development, he said. Through that, there will be “big announcements coming out in the next several months.”
Hodges also recently joined the council of presidents for the National Junior College Athletic Association Region 10. College coaches and presidents are “trying very hard to pull off athletics this year. It was a challenge last year.” P&HCC has “a record number of student athletes,” around 215, this year, he said.
Achieving the Dream, “the nation’s largest non-profit educational government network,” recently tapped him to be a consultant for a new initiative to aid rural community colleges in training their students for “the digital economy,” he said.
“Many of the best practices that are utilized in Virginia and across the whole country were piloted and scaled right here” at P&HCC, he said, including in “identifying and closing equity gaps” for students.
Strategic plan
The college’s current strategic plan expires this year, and a new one will be developed. It will align with the Virginia Community College System’s new 6-year strategic plan, “Opportunity 2027, a bold new vision of reducing and eliminating student inequity gaps,” he said.
Plans for P&HCC’s next strategic plan will begin right after Labor Day, he said, “aligning our metrics, data and information with the VCCS’s plan, and by May our goal is to launch ours publicly.”
A strategic plan starts off looking at the “mission, goals and values.” Then all “20, 30, 40 pages of work that will guide us in the next six years” will be developed – then summarized for ease into a statement.
The present strategic plan has one singular goal, “tripling credentials.” That refers to each degree, license and certification a student can earn; many students earn multiple credentials, such as a career studies certificate, a certificate and an associate degree, along with “embedded industry-wide credentials” depending on the course of study.
That goal will continue through next year’s strategic plan, he said.
Renaming
When he was just three weeks into his new role as president, the Virginia State Board of Community Colleges approved the renaming of P&HCC to include the ampersand, changing it from the former “Patrick Henry Community College.”
The name change “gave me the opportunity to have some critically important conversations in my first three weeks that, candidly, I may not have had had we not been going through that renaming exercise,” he said.
The decision followed a year’s worth of deliberations. Now the next year will be dealing with making those changes.
“Folks would probably be surprised how extensive the process is,” he said. It involves state and federal processes.
The first phase, which included changing the name on social media, the website and in common use, has been completed, he said.
By June 30, everything on campus, including business cards, letterhead and clothing, is to be renamed. By Dec. 31, 2022, all the state and federal name change processes must be completed.
The VCCS is providing a consultant to help “navigate the state and federal process.”
The pandemic
By summer, most folks “thought we were coming to the tail end of COVID,” he said, but now are realizing the pandemic is back with force.
P&HCC is open, with classes in the buildings, but whenever a positive COVID case is identified, that class goes online for two weeks, he said.
Indoor masks are required for students, by order of the VCCS chancellor, and all employees must be vaccinated or pass a weekly COVID test, as ordered by the governor for all state employees, he said.
The college will use federal funding to pay for all the weekly testing of unvaccinated employees, he said. Wednesday was the deadline by which employees had to give vaccination status, and figures on how many have been vaccinated would be available by next week.
He said he understands employees have varied opinions on vaccination, and the college is making it as easy as possible to work with that requirement.
P&HCC has joined the White House Task Force, which encourages schools of higher education to offer vaccination clinics, and a clinic held at the school Tuesday will be its third. “It puts another underpinning, if you will, that says we take this very seriously, and we want to make sure we’re providing ample opportunity for … everyone to be vaccinated.”
As the pandemic continues to develop, “we’ll continue to be proactive.”
Home and church
“I am beyond fortunate I get to do the things that I am most passionate about, which is ministry and education,” Hodges said. “It’s rare, and I don’t take it for granted.”
Hodges also is the pastor of Stanleytown Amazing Grace Baptist Church. When the opportunity for the role of president came up for him, Hodges said, he talked with the church leadership team about it. “They were 100 percent supportive,” though it meant he would give them more day-to-day responsibilities in operating the church. It has about 20 employees, including the day care.
He credits his wife, Renee Hodges, because she “has taken care of so many things for me” so he can devote himself fully to the job at P&HCC. He was prepared for the time it takes, “and I’m happy to do it.
“Every day is very different. We have the calendar, we have it set up, and we know what to expect, but 1,000 things turn it into a different direction, and that’s what makes the job exciting,” he said.
This past weekend the Hodges moved into the Chatham House, which was donated by the Chatham family to the P&HCC Foundation for the use of the college president. His wife has been making plans to use it for the college to use regularly, he said.
The couple met as children when they were next-door neighbors, and they built their house between the houses of their parents, Jim Hodges (retired pastor of White’s Chapel Baptist Church) and the late Shirley Hodges, and Bill Hicks (pastor of Wayside Baptist Church) and Betty Hicks.
Greg and Renee Hodges’ son, James, a master’s student in education at Liberty University and a student-teacher at G.W. Carver Elementary School, will move into the house after he gets married. The Hodges also have a daughter and son-in-law, Lydia Horsley, who works for Carter Bank & Trust, and Nick Horsley, and a 6-month-old granddaughter, Josie Renee.
