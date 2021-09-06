WATCH NOW: Patrick & Henry CC President Greg Hodges' new role has him on a roll

As he settles into his new role as president of Patrick & Henry Community College, Greg Hodges says the hardest part is learning to let go of his old role.

He had been the school's chief academic officer. Through that position he was heavily involved in various initiatives, he said, and his tendency “has been to get in there and solve everything.”

He has been learning to step back and let his “wonderful team” handle issues rather than get involved.

Hodges said he had learned a great deal from former P&HCC President Angeline Godwin, who retired when he took the reins on July 1.

“She was a wonderful, wonderful mentor to me during her nine years here, but at the same time she also encouraged me to be my own leader," he said.

“She really helped redefine and reshape the direction of the institution, and I’m excited and honored to be able to take that to a new level.”

His first roughly 70 days in office also have featured a controversial name change for the school, a resurgent COVID-19 pandemic and the return of students for classes, which will be celebrated today on campus.