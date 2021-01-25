WATCH NOW: Patrick Henry Community College President Angeline Godwin announces her retirement

After 9½ years at the helm of Patrick Henry Community College, PHCC President Angeline Godwin is retiring.
Godwin announced her retirement, to be effective July 1, during the board’s regular meeting, convened Monday over Zoom.
As she talked, chat messages wishing her well in retirement and saying she would be missed came streaming in over Zoom’s messaging feature.
She said she, her mother and her husband will move back to southern Mississippi, to the house they lived in before coming to Martinsville, which “never sold.”
She isn’t leaving for another position, she said, but she expected she would do some online teaching or coaching.
“I never did not go to school full time or work full time. The concept of retiring is new to me,” Godwin said.
Godwin encouraged the others in the meeting to continue PHCC’s practice of putting students and community first.
“This college is a cornerstone and centerpiece of everything that happens” locally, she said.
The search for a new president will be led by the PHCC College Board and the Virginia Community College System Chancellor Glen DuBois, PHCC said in a release. Faculty, staff and students will have the opportunity to meet and provide feedback about the prospective candidates, with a new president expected to be on board before the fall semester starts.
Godwin is PHCC’s third president. On July 1, 2012, she succeeded Max Wingett, who retired after more than 33 years in charge.
Then 52, Godwin was a managing member of The Nicolette Co. LLC, a family-owned business in Hattiesburg, Miss. She was president of the Ashland Community and Technical College District in Ashland, Ky., from 1997 to 2000.
Previously, she was vice president for research and development at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg from 2002 to 2004 and president and chief executive officer of the Mississippi Technology Alliance and the Institute for Technology Development from 2000 to 2002.
Before that, Godwin was dean of arts and sciences at Jackson State Community College in Jackson, Tenn., and had other administrative and teaching positions in Michigan and Florida.
She has a law degree from the Thomas M. Cooley Law School in Michigan; a doctorate in English and a master’s in English education from Florida State University; a master’s degree from the University of Alabama; a bachelor’s degree from Troy State University; and an associate degree from Gulf Coast Community College in Florida.
Her salary in 2019 was $177,799, according to bizjournals.com, and was $142,000 during her first year at PHCC.
During her time at PHCC, the college added the Dalton IDEA Center in Uptown Martinsville; the Manufacturing, Engineering, and Technology Complex in the Patriot Center; and two training facilities in Patrick County.
Under her leadership, the college received several national distinctions including the Community Colleges of Appalachia’s Workforce Development Award in 2014 and Achieving the Dream’s Leah Meyer Austin Award in 2015. PHCC was recognized as an NC3 Leader School in 2018 and then in 2020 became the first institution in the nation to be named an NC3 Festo Center of Excellence in Industry 4.0 Advanced Manufacturing.
PHCC also received several competitive national and regional grants that enabled the college to launch many unique programs. Grants from the National Science Foundation and the American Association of Community Colleges enabled PHCC to establish the IDEA Academy. Another grant from the Verizon Foundation established the Verizon Innovative Learning Camp. With a $3.1 million grant from Harvest Foundation, PHCC established the SEED program, which has enabled hundreds of students to attend PHCC for free.
Also during Godwin’s nine years PHCC added a number of new sports and served more than 1,200 student-athletes, including numerous athletes from a variety of different countries.
“Dr. Godwin has always said ‘but for PHCC, many student-athletes would not have the opportunity to pursue a degree while playing a sport they love,’" PHCC Athletics Director Brian Henderson said in a released statement. "In so many ways, we’re able to provide this opportunity because of her leadership. Without Dr. Godwin, I do not know where PHCC athletics would be. … In fact, I'm not certain where I would be. One thing that I am certain of is that I'm honored to have worked for, learned from and built a PHAMILY alongside Dr. Angeline Godwin."
PHCC’s Vice President of Workforce, Economic and Community Development Rhonda Hodges said: “While Dr. Godwin has certainly contributed to the growth of this college, she also made notable contributions to the economic development of the community. The communities served by PHCC have benefitted tremendously from her vast knowledge and experience in economic and community development.”
Godwin has had an active role in the Economic Development Corporation and with the M-HC Chamber of Commerce’s Start-Up and Grow Martinsville Programs. She regularly welcomes potential business prospects for tours of the campus and is active in discussing training opportunities that could further economic development opportunities for local and prospective businesses.
“Throughout my career, I’ve worked closely with many community college presidents, and Angeline Godwin is among the very best. For nearly a decade now, her leadership has advanced not just the college, but also the broader community it serves,” DeBois said in a released statement. “Angeline is a difference-maker, and she will be missed. That said, I wish her all the best in a well-earned retirement.”
