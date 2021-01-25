WATCH NOW: Patrick Henry Community College President Angeline Godwin announces her retirement

During her time at PHCC, the college added the Dalton IDEA Center in Uptown Martinsville; the Manufacturing, Engineering, and Technology Complex in the Patriot Center; and two training facilities in Patrick County.

Under her leadership, the college received several national distinctions including the Community Colleges of Appalachia’s Workforce Development Award in 2014 and Achieving the Dream’s Leah Meyer Austin Award in 2015. PHCC was recognized as an NC3 Leader School in 2018 and then in 2020 became the first institution in the nation to be named an NC3 Festo Center of Excellence in Industry 4.0 Advanced Manufacturing.

PHCC also received several competitive national and regional grants that enabled the college to launch many unique programs. Grants from the National Science Foundation and the American Association of Community Colleges enabled PHCC to establish the IDEA Academy. Another grant from the Verizon Foundation established the Verizon Innovative Learning Camp. With a $3.1 million grant from Harvest Foundation, PHCC established the SEED program, which has enabled hundreds of students to attend PHCC for free.

Also during Godwin’s nine years PHCC added a number of new sports and served more than 1,200 student-athletes, including numerous athletes from a variety of different countries.