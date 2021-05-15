WATCH NOW: Patrick Henry Community College virtually honors 492 graduates

Patrick Henry Community College graduates achieved their goals thanks to a dream that would not die.
That was the message of guest speaker Rachel Hodge at PHCC’s virtual graduation ceremony broadcast Saturday over Facebook Live.
There were 197 students who participated in the virtual graduation by having submitted photographs that were shown on screen as their names and degrees were announced. Another 295 students who had not submitted photographs were graduated, with their names presented in list form during the ceremony.
Hodge was introduced by PHCC Board Chair Janet Copenhaver. Hodge is a PHCC alumna with two degrees, and she attends Longwood University, where her major is early childhood education. She also is the Davenport Institute Navigator for PHCC.
“You didn’t get here today by accident,” Hodge said, “nor did you arrive here at this place on a whim. The celebration of your achievement did not occur haphazardly.
“But there has been a driving force in you, an unwavering desire in you, a dream in you that would not die.
“Even when those dreams were put away on a shelf, the Spirit of God would come along” and continue to inspire.
After her talk, Hodge sang a song with a message: “This is your moment to shine, your season divine. You’ve had to work hard, seize the day -- opportunity knocking your way.”
“We’re delighted that we have the opportunity together to celebrate these wonderful graduates. Each of them has worked so hard. They’ve given their time, their attention and their devotion to their studies at Patrick Henry Community College,” PHCC President Angeline Godwin said.
“And we’re also very proud of them that they have made an investment in themselves and an investment in our community.
“Yes, we would have liked to have been with you in person, but we hope that you will take this day and this opportunity to really share this graduation commencement with as many people as possible, because we want them to hear about the good news of Patrick Henry Community College while they also get to hear about the good news and the good work of our graduates. Once a Patriot, always a Patriot,” she said.
The graduation ceremony was the final one for Godwin, who will retire July 1 after nine years at PHCC. Greg Hodges, PHCC's vice president of Academic and Student Success Services, presented her with a memento on behalf of the faculty, staff and student body. It was a plaque created at the PHCC Dalton IDEA Center and features the PHCC compass symbol and one of Godwin’s sayings, which Hodges said are called “Godwinisms:” “Let’s get it down to where the cows can eat it.”
Godwin’s contributions to the college and the community at large “are immense,” Hodges said. “I’ve heard her say many times the mark of a leader is what remains 10 years after a leader departs,” and Godwin will be talked about for decades.
Hodges said there are six categories for recognizing honor graduates:
- PH Scholars, recognized for leadership and potential, who had received scholarships for full tuition.
- Honor graduates who are members of Phi Beta Kappa, the international honor society for 2-year college students.
- Veterans of military service, who wore cords of red, white and blue.
- Presidential Student Leadership Council.
- Patriot Ambassadors, selected through a competitive process, judged on leadership, initiative and community.
- Graduating honors awarded to students who have achieved exceptional academic averages: on a 4-point grading scale, 3.2 to 3.4 grade-point average is cum laude with honors; 3.5 to 3.7 is cum laude with high honors; and 3.8 or higher is summa cum laude, with highest honor.
Godwin presented two faculty awards:
- Bronte Miller, an associate professor of communication and math, received the 2021 Teaching Faculty Member of the Year Award, which is a $2,000 cash prize plus an additional $1,250 in professional development.
- Biology professor Jason Worley received the 2021 Distinguished Faculty Member award, with a cash prize of $750.
The awards are given by an anonymous donor. “It’s a very competitive process,” Godwin said.
A drive-by parade to honor graduates will be staged on June 2.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com