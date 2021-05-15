WATCH NOW: Patrick Henry Community College virtually honors 492 graduates

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’re delighted that we have the opportunity together to celebrate these wonderful graduates. Each of them has worked so hard. They’ve given their time, their attention and their devotion to their studies at Patrick Henry Community College,” PHCC President Angeline Godwin said.

“And we’re also very proud of them that they have made an investment in themselves and an investment in our community.

“Yes, we would have liked to have been with you in person, but we hope that you will take this day and this opportunity to really share this graduation commencement with as many people as possible, because we want them to hear about the good news of Patrick Henry Community College while they also get to hear about the good news and the good work of our graduates. Once a Patriot, always a Patriot,” she said.

The graduation ceremony was the final one for Godwin, who will retire July 1 after nine years at PHCC. Greg Hodges, PHCC's vice president of Academic and Student Success Services, presented her with a memento on behalf of the faculty, staff and student body. It was a plaque created at the PHCC Dalton IDEA Center and features the PHCC compass symbol and one of Godwin’s sayings, which Hodges said are called “Godwinisms:” “Let’s get it down to where the cows can eat it.”