WATCH NOW: Patrick Henry will add the ampersand

P&HCC Board Chair Janet Copenhaver said, “We’re just real glad that the board listened to us. It was done really well. I led a good group that stuck together the whole time. We never gave up. It’s just wonderful that we all worked together that well and the State Board listened to us – and we’re glad to finally have it at an end.”

“The leadership of Janet Copenhaver has been just tremendous during this,” Hodges said. “The spirit of cordiality, civil discourse, has been refreshing to see, frankly. We saw it again today at the State Board, and I as the president am deeply grateful for the way folks expressed their opinions, expressed their passions, expressed their desires but remained civil and brought forward a conclusion that I think speaks to the integrity of the two counties that we serve.”

Kraus said, “I think Dr. Hodges has continued a longstanding tradition of this institution of good leadership. I think he represented the college and the board’s wishes very effectively today, and I think they heard loud and clearly the importance for the institution of retaining the names of the counties it serves, and I think their decision really reflects that.”

Any change in name would have financial costs, Hodges said, but adding an ampersand “will be significantly less” than changing the entire name.

“We were prepared to take whatever direction the State Board led us in,” and avoiding extensive name-change costs. “That’s important to us, because there’s some tremendous diversity, equity and inclusion work and other initiatives that we are diving headlong into as we align with Opportunity 2027, the statewide strategic plan, and this allows us to dedicate resources to that while we also dedicate resources to inserting the ampersand into our name.”

Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin.

