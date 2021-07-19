WATCH NOW: Patrick Henry's name may get to remain for community college

Patrick Henry Community College may have misunderstood the State Board of Community College’s renaming directive – and may be able to keep its name after all, even if a hyphen or ampersand is added to it.

That was the message PHCC President Greg Hodges gave to the PHCC board during its regular monthly meeting Tuesday at the college. It was his first meeting as president, in the role vacated by Angeline Godwin, who retired in June.

Last summer the State Board directed community colleges to analyze their names for appropriateness. PHCC’s name was examined for either being after the Revolutionary War patriot who had owned slaves or from the two counties the college serves. There was consideration of adding a hyphen between the two county names, but in May PHCC requested the name be allowed to remain as is.

“The resulting action from the State Board came down with an approval of a state policy and asked the local board to reconsider that in light of the state policy,” Hodges said. “I think most of us interpreted that to be a rejection of the request to keep the name as is, and thus the special meetings were called to come up with the next iteration of what that would be …