WATCH NOW: PHCC board begins search for new name ideas

Board member John McCraw made the motion to have the board participate in the renaming process because “I cannot think of having anyone from the rest of the state to name our college.”

Board members Wren Williams and Robert Haley voted against that motion, and the other members voted for it.

Williams said the Patrick County Board of Supervisors had sent a resolution, signed by all members, “to not change the name.”

Williams said he likes the current name, which represents both the historical figure and the two counties. “It saddens me that we’re seeing the individuals try to create this division that is just not felt in the region, and so it’s unfortunate that we’re going to try to cancel one of the great founders that we had in this country,” he said.

“It’s incredibly frustrating to me that this is what we’re focusing on, and I feel like it’s very destructive to our education and our set mission that we have for these counties, this community, and I am excessively in disfavor of renaming this community college and, going further, participating in what I believe is a very patronizing exercise, and I believe we should stand against this 'cancel culture' and make the decision that, no, we’re not going to participate in what you’re asking us to do.”

