WATCH NOW: PHCC board members sort through possible names

Other duplicated name suggestions include South Central, Virginia Southern, Blue Ridge, Fairystone, Pathenmar, Joseph Martin, Cancel Culture, Donald J. Trump, Southern Commonwealth, Southwest Virginia and Stateline.

The board voted to disregard names that referred to any person, and to not recommend any name with an apostrophe because, as board member George Hippisley pointed out, “it will be corrupted to have no apostrophe” by computer systems.

Each board member was asked to name his or her two preferences so far. Here's how they responded:

Denny Casey: Smith River Community College and Virginia Foothills Community College.

Gary Collins: Patriot Heritage Community College. “Cost-wise, since the state is not giving us any money, this thing is going to get really, really expensive for the college if we get away from the PHCC,” he said.

Paul Geib: Freedom Community College.

Robert Haley: “I don’t really have any preference right now.”

Monica Hatchett: She has no preference, she said, though “a PH name might be preferable” given the costs of change.

Roger Hayden: “Pass.”