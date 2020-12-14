WATCH NOW: PHCC board votes down change to hyphenate name

The public has spoken, and the Patrick Henry Community College board of directors listened: The college’s name should not be changed.
The board of directors, during a special called meeting on Monday via Zoom, voted 5 yeses to 8 no’s on recommending a change to its name by adding a hyphen, to create “Patrick-Henry Community College,” so the motion did not pass. The State Board of Virginia’s Community Colleges will make the final decision in February.
In July the State Board required colleges to review names for appropriateness, in light of any potential racism or other negative histories, and that board is the only entity with authority to change a community college’s name.
The board did approve keeping only the compass as its mascot, dropping the image of a Colonial man and to discontinue the outdated names of three laboratories which no longer serve their original purposes.
Adding a hyphen to the name would reinforced that the college’s name directly referred to the two counties it serves, rather than implying Patrick Henry, Virginia’s first and two-time governor from the 1770s who is remembered for his war cry, “Give me liberty or give me death!”
But Patrick Henry also had kept slaves, which prompted the review. Also, documents from the years of the college’s founding showed the use of a hyphen, implying that the school was named for the two counties.
The potential changes were recommended by committees during the board’s meeting on Nov. 16. Comments from the public were accepted during the the following two weeks.
The overwhelming majority of the 29 officially submitted comments, as well as many unofficial comments noted online, were against adding the hyphen.
Those who voted not to recommend changing the name with a hyphen were Gary Collins, Robert Haley, Roger Hayden, Barry Helmstutler, George Hippisley, Shana LeGrant, John McCraw Jr. and William O’Brien.
Those who voted to recommend adding a hyphen to the name were Janet Copenhaver, Monica Hatchett, Dennis Casey, Wayne Moore and Robert Vogler.
Board members Paul Geib and Wren Williams were absent, and college president Angeline Godwin, who serves as the board’s secretary, abstained from voting.
“With over 75,000 estimated alumni, people who have attended or graduates, our local residents have spoken with resounding ‘do not change the name,’” Collins said during the comment period before the vote. “With that being said, the residents of our area have spoken, but they’ve also got to realize it is not our decision. This is only a recommendation from our board. It’s totally up to the state board, of which we have no representation in the service area for that.
“I’ve read all the comments from the public, and I can do no better than to say that there are some fairly cogent arguments for leaving everything alone. … The name has not stopped people from coming here of multiple races, and I think it’s much ado about nothing.”
O’Brien asked “how much how much weight the committee gave to those comments from the public.”
“We read all of the comments,” said Copenhaver, the chair of the name review committee. “We took into consideration everything that was given to us. We also went back and read the resolution from the chancellor, who states we have to determine the appropriateness of the name, Patrick Henry Community College.
"In our research, we found that they hyphen was there. It clearly shows it was named after Patrick County and Henry County, and there was on research that showed us when that was taken away, so therefore, that was the result of our recommendation.”
Said Helmstutler: “I’m a proud graduate of Patrick Henry as well. I have to admit that I was prepared to vote to add the hyphen, because I do think that is possibly our best chance of keeping the name ‘Patrick Henry.’ However, after reading the public comments, I feel that I have to change my vote to no, just because the public … would like us to keep the name, and I think it’s a fight worth fighting.”
On the motion to remove the image of a Colonial man as an icon used by the college, all except for Hayden voted to recommend discontinuing that image.
“There’s no icon or no personality or no persona that can adequately represent what a patriot is. Each one of us are patriots in our own way and therefore that’s why we are recommending removal of the icon of the patriot,” Haley, the chair of the mascot review committee, said when presenting that report to the board before the vote
Hatchett is the chair of the facilities naming review committee. She said the group determined that there were “20 appropriately named facilities and three incompatible named facilities based on their current use.”
Those three rooms that will be renamed are the Bassett Walker Corp. CADD Lab, Hooker Furniture Technology Lab and Francis T. West Industrial Engineering Lab.
The vote to discontinue the use of the three outdated names of laboratories was unanimous, with Collins abstaining, because, he said, a classroom and laboratory are named after him and his wife.
Since those facilities may have been named for donors who made financial contributions that may have contingencies, “we are looking at ways to honor them in other areas of the college,” such as perhaps an “in honor or in memorial wall.” That would be examined after the board’s vote, Hatchett said.
Longtime employee honored
There was one matter that evoked no questions or controversy and to which the board members all voted yes – and with smiles: a resolution to honor Jencie Gibson on her retirement.
Gibson has been with PHCC for 39 years, first as a library staff member, then college registrar and departmental secretary, and finally as executive assistant to the president, including both Max Wingett and Godwin, “who mutually acknowledge her tremendous work ethic and professionalism,” the resolution states.
Gibson “has executed her work with the highest standards of professionalism and integrity, demonstrating extraordinary skills and competencies in her work, including the almost lost art of shorthand, and has exhibited her commitment to making the college a better place to work and learn,” the resolution states.
The meeting ended with the showing of a video displaying photographs of Gibson through the years, as “Blue Christmas” by Elvis Presley played.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com
