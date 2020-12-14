WATCH NOW: PHCC board votes down change to hyphenate name

“I’ve read all the comments from the public, and I can do no better than to say that there are some fairly cogent arguments for leaving everything alone. … The name has not stopped people from coming here of multiple races, and I think it’s much ado about nothing.”

O’Brien asked “how much how much weight the committee gave to those comments from the public.”

“We read all of the comments,” said Copenhaver, the chair of the name review committee. “We took into consideration everything that was given to us. We also went back and read the resolution from the chancellor, who states we have to determine the appropriateness of the name, Patrick Henry Community College.

"In our research, we found that they hyphen was there. It clearly shows it was named after Patrick County and Henry County, and there was on research that showed us when that was taken away, so therefore, that was the result of our recommendation.”