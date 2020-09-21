WATCH NOW: PHCC looks into student housing, gives numbers on student athlete, and board approves budget

Preliminary assessments for student and employee housing at Patrick County Community College soon will be underway.
Jack Hanbury, PHCC's vice president of financial and administrative services and Title IX coordinator, gave a report about a site assessment for on-campus housing during Monday's PHCC board of director's meeting, which was held virtually over Zoom.
The board voted to allow PHCC to use a $25,000 grant to find locations on campus for housing.
PHCC President Angeline Godwin told the Bulletin after the meeting that there has not been any decision on what type of housing or how many people it would serve.
"We would determine size and number of units through a student survey process and broader housing market study," she wrote by email.
Patrick Henry Community College's Fiscal Year 2021 Local Funds Budget was approved.
The preparation of that budget ran behind because of the unexpected death of the accountant, Hanbury said, but "now we caught up."
The budget includes a surplus from monies dedicated in the previous budget which had been designated toward lighting for the Walker Fine Arts Theatre and sidewalk repairs, neither of which "hit the budget in 2020."
The auxiliary fund budget "has shrunk considerably," he said. That comes from a reduction in earnings from the bookstore which, in turn, is from a "40% decline in enrollment in the last 6 or 7 years."
There also is a slight decline in student activities, also due to a decrease in enrollment.
Updates to PHCC's Sexual Harassment Policy, following a statewide initiative, were approved. Hanbury said he underwent training in the new state-level requirements, and information from that training will be posted on PHCC's website.
Updates included having trained facilitators and investigators. Training is available from the Student Conduct Institute for an annual subscription fee of $3,000 each year.
The college also will be required to notify victims and alleged perpetrators of resources, including counseling services, Hanbury said.
Students and new employees will be trained on PHCC's updates Sexual Harassment Policy, he said.
During the president’s report, Godwin said that PHCC was one of 79 colleges in the United States named a Best College to Work For. “We should all celebrate that,” she said. “That’s a wonderful, wonderful, wonderful accomplishment for the community.”
She said she believes the college's pandemic response plan is working, to allow students to receive their education in a safe way.
Enrollment figures, normally presented in September, will be reported later, due to the scheduling adjustments during the pandemic-protection time, she said.
PHCC director of development and PHCC Foundation executive director Tiffani Underwood talked about donations made to the college.
Eastman donated 32 used laptop computers, which the foundation turned over to the Laptop Loaner Program.
A few other donations have come in as well, such as one for $5,000, another $5,800 to support the Patriot Pantry, and more than $5,000 for the golf team from the Bob Stone memorial golf tournament.
The recent Rural Virginia Horseshoe Initiative Reward, which was made to PHCC this year, was renamed the Gerald Baliles Rural Virginia Horseshoe Initiative. The late Baliles was a Patrick County native who became governor of Virginia. He was a strong supporter of rural education, she said.
A scholarship foundation luncheon normally held in September is being postponed because of the pandemic. It may be held in the spring, but that is not set yet, she said. Letters to regular donors to advise them of the change have been sent out.
PHCC Foundation end-of-year requests will be sent out soon.
PHCC Athletic Director Brian Henderson said that PHCC has 160 student athletes.
"A lot of schools have decided they weren't going to go ahead with two-year athletics right now, but we are giving them a chance to play," he said.
Athletics are being held cautiously, with masks required except for during actual training and games.
Each program is allowed 60 days for practice and a limited games schedule.
The college is allowed to have cross-country, an outdoor sport, now, and the championship will be held at PHCC. PHCC also may be a site for district wrestling, he said.
Interest in softball is growing, he said.
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article misstated the number from which PHCC was voted among best places to work.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
