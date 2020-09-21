WATCH NOW: PHCC looks into student housing, gives numbers on student athlete, and board approves budget

PHCC director of development and PHCC Foundation executive director Tiffani Underwood talked about donations made to the college.

Eastman donated 32 used laptop computers, which the foundation turned over to the Laptop Loaner Program.

A few other donations have come in as well, such as one for $5,000, another $5,800 to support the Patriot Pantry, and more than $5,000 for the golf team from the Bob Stone memorial golf tournament.

The recent Rural Virginia Horseshoe Initiative Reward, which was made to PHCC this year, was renamed the Gerald Baliles Rural Virginia Horseshoe Initiative. The late Baliles was a Patrick County native who became governor of Virginia. He was a strong supporter of rural education, she said.

A scholarship foundation luncheon normally held in September is being postponed because of the pandemic. It may be held in the spring, but that is not set yet, she said. Letters to regular donors to advise them of the change have been sent out.

PHCC Foundation end-of-year requests will be sent out soon.

PHCC Athletic Director Brian Henderson said that PHCC has 160 student athletes.