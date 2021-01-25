WATCH NOW: PHCC Officials are high on their tech

Patrick Henry Community College’s Division of Technology moved quickly to get PHCC running remotely for virtual learning during the pandemic.
That's what PHCC Dean of Technology David Deal told the school's board during its meeting via Zoom on Monday.
The Division of Technology encompasses five departments: Information Technology, Distance Learning/Instructional Technology, Library Services, Learning Lab/Testing Center and Enterprise System Support.
Deal also remined the board that his division won the Governor’s Technology Award 2019 for the Innovative Use of Technology in Education category because of its Anatomage Tables in the biology classroom.
Those are six stations that train students for hospital work, he said.
The Information Technology Department provided the infrastructure for the Advanced Manufacturing building project in Patrick County, he said.
To give students greater access to the internet, the department put five external access points for WiFi access, he said. That allows students to use the internet from their vehicles in parking lots at the Henry County and Patrick County campuses as well as at the MET.
Working with the Virginia Community College System Systems Office, the department also instituted an “esignature” program, which allows faculty and staff to sign documents remotely rather than in person.
The division made an online tracking system for the Testing Center. That system has people sign in when they enter the building, records the location they visit and what computer or table they used
The division added web cameras for students to use for Zoom tutoring or classes or Respondus Monitor tests, he said. It also provided additional webcams for the Student Laptop Loaner Program and for faculty for Zoom sessions.
The meeting had 109 virtual attendees – most of whom had their cameras off – well more than double the number of attendees usually signed on to the board meetings.
Godwin's report
That may have been because of the announcement made by PHCC President Angeline Godwin that she would be retiring on July 1.
“The time is right for me personally,” Godwin said. “The time is right for my family.” She said other than perhaps teaching or coaching online, she did not plan to get another job.
Godwin started as PHCC president on July 1, 2012.
PHCC’s success is its students’ success, she said, and she advised people to “ask every day, ‘What is in the best interests of the college? What is in the best interests of the community?’”
She announced her retirement at the end of the meeting, separate from the president’s report she traditionally gives at the start of board meetings.
During that report, Godwin talked about PHCC’s continued practices of using virtual learning and interactions when possible, especially now that there’s a surge in cases.
“It’s really about trying to keep our headcount down and manage numbers on campus,” she said.
However, she said, students are wanting some interaction, and that was the case for advising and registration. To meet that need, a registration system was set up in the gymnasium, with “every protection we could come up with” to protect against transmission of the coronavirus.
Staff also called each student whose registration was not complete to help him or her, she said.
Other reports
Godwin also said that the board’s recommendations on potential name change – no change – and related suggestions, such as eliminating the use of the Colonial man image as mascot and updating the names on three facilities, will be submitted to the State Board for Community Colleges. The minutes had to be approved before it is submitted, and they were approved at the start of this board meeting.
She said a “complete break for spring break” will be observed, from March 29 through April 2. During that week, the campus will undergo a deep cleaning.
PHCC “enrollment is solid, above the national trend,” Vice President of Academic and Student Success Services Greg Hodges said. Because of the pandemic, the college had budgeted “for a greater loss” in enrollment than it actually experienced.
PHCC Vice President, Financial & Administrative Services/Title IX Coordinator Jack Hanbury reported that the spring budget was for 10% less than normal, but enrolment was down only by 8.9%, “so we made the budgeted numbers.”
The local funds report showed an increase of $230,000 because expenses were down due to the pandemic and investments have been positive, he said. The Auxiliary Funds Investment was up 2.6% in December and 12% for the fiscal year.
Students activities expenses have been much lower than normal, because most events and activities aren’t held this year because of the pandemic, he said. Additionally, the parking revenues are ahead of the budgeted pace.
Rhonda Hodges, PHCC Vice President, Workforce, Economic and Community Development, reported that programs such as plumbing and pharmacy technician have been added to the Fast Forward workforce certification and short term training program. She said Brenell Thomas, PHCC’s Coordinator of Training & Professional Development, leads the professional development program.
The PHCC Foundation has helped create the N’Jada Joyce Memorial Scholarship Fund for a scholarship in early childhood education, Director of Development/PHCC Foundation Executive Director Tiffani Underwood said.
PHCC continues to have most sports as usual, Athletics Director Brian Henderson said, although some, such as the high contact sport of wrestling, is being handled with modifications to reduce contact. The program has 130 athletes, with 25 committed to return to PHCC next year.
Recruitment has been difficult this year, probably because of the pandemic, he said, adding that there barely have been enough players on the women’s soccer team.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com