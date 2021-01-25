WATCH NOW: PHCC Officials are high on their tech

The division made an online tracking system for the Testing Center. That system has people sign in when they enter the building, records the location they visit and what computer or table they used

The division added web cameras for students to use for Zoom tutoring or classes or Respondus Monitor tests, he said. It also provided additional webcams for the Student Laptop Loaner Program and for faculty for Zoom sessions.

The meeting had 109 virtual attendees – most of whom had their cameras off – well more than double the number of attendees usually signed on to the board meetings.

Godwin's report

That may have been because of the announcement made by PHCC President Angeline Godwin that she would be retiring on July 1.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The time is right for me personally,” Godwin said. “The time is right for my family.” She said other than perhaps teaching or coaching online, she did not plan to get another job.

Godwin started as PHCC president on July 1, 2012.

PHCC’s success is its students’ success, she said, and she advised people to “ask every day, ‘What is in the best interests of the college? What is in the best interests of the community?’”