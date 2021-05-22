WATCH NOW: PHCC VP Greg Hodges will be school's new PHCC president

Hodges succeeds Dr. Angeline Godwin, who served for 9 years and announced on Jan. 25 that she would be retiring, effective July 1. She was the third president, following Max Wingett, who served for more than 33 years.

Though no one will be able to fill Godwin’s shoes, Hodges said, “I will do 100% of my ability to serve this college.”

He said he will step into the role on Thursday, July 1, the day she retires.

“She’s been a phenomenal president over the last 9 years, and I’m looking forward to building on the legacy that she’s created,” he said. “We have tremendous things in the hopper on all fronts – academic, workforce development … and we’re eager to move all of those forward.”

Hodges began his career in higher education in 2004 as an assistant professor on Education Assisting at PHCC. In 2007, he became the Assistant Dean of Arts, Science and Business Technology. Following this, he moved into the Dean of Developmental Education and Transitional Programs role. Two years later, he became the Dean of Academic Success and College Transfer.