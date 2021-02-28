WATCH NOW: PHCC's Godwin is being honored for an educational legacy 'known throughout the nation'

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When Godwin arrived at PHCC, the area was still reeling from the closure of its mainstay furniture and textile industries and suffering from high unemployment.

Now, she said, “the college and the community are positioned … to recover from the past economic challenges and to exceed it.”

Jobs have come back to the area, she said, but these new jobs “are advanced manufacturing, where the entry-level people are true technicians, and that requires training.”

PHCC is “making sure we have the facilities and the faculty and industry partnerships and all those things together to make that happen.”

To be a successful college and to contribute to the success of the area, “you have to have an ongoing pipeline of people ready” for whatever jobs are in demand at any given time, she said. “Our strategy is to put people, process, strategies and equipment in place, to show company we are serious and have the capacity” to meeting their workforce training needs.

PHCC offers a consistent core of classes that are positioned to be useful across the board, “and then to specialize for a company is just one more step,” she said. “That’s what I spent most of my time” at PHCC building.