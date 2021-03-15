WATCH NOW: Replacing Angeline Godwin at PHCC will be 'very thorough'

The search for the next president of Patrick Henry Community College will be thorough, and finding a candidate to reflect the area’s demographics would be ideal.
That was the message conveyed by Virginia Community College System Chancellor Glenn DuBois during Monday’s Patrick Henry Community College Board meeting. DuBois participated in the virtual meeting over Zoom, accompanied by VCCS Human Resources Consultant Jil Stoddard and Diversity and Strategic Recruitment Manager/Diversity Officer Carla Kimbrough.
A committee of 10 or more to evaluate candidates to replace retiring President Angeline Godwin will include three members of the PHCC board, DuBois said, and seven will come from VCCS member colleges, representing a range of “critical functional areas.”
The position, posted Feb. 20 on ZipRecruiter.com, will pay between $144,449 and $177,704, DuBois said he expects the posting would “probably generate north of 70 applications” in the first round.
The committee would choose five or six standouts to interview. Those candidates would interview with the search committee, him and a senior search team he calls his “cabinet.”
Those candidates also should come prepared to give “a presentation … on something that’s important in our business,” he said.
Afterward, each of those candidates who pass that level of assessment will be investigated thoroughly by a specialty firm hired “to dig deep and vet each of these candidates, because at this point all we have are the paper submissions and a one-and-a-half-hour interview, and that’s not good enough.”
About 5% of candidates don’t pass those final reviews, he said.
Then the field is narrowed down to three or four candidates who will be introduced to the college. The candidate and his or her spouse spends a day or two in the community for both formal and informal engagement.
That includes an “open session” with not only college staff but also “K-12 leaders, business leaders, the press, the influence-makers in the community,” DuBois said.
The final decision would be based on comments from the board and surveys, he said.
Also, “It might not be the first priority, but it’s certainly No. 2 and No. 3, we are working hard to diversify our leadership ranks. We have done a good job increasing the number of women who become presidents. We’re doing a better job, but we are not at the playoffs. You have a lot of minority students, and I think it’s important … for our staff, for our community and for our leaders to look like to community we are serving, so take that into consideration, too.”
Godwin is set to retire at the end of June, and DuBois said a new president probably wouldn’t be hired until the first of September. He said an interim president would be named.
Godwin, who was hired in 2012, described the VCCS’s process as “very thorough, very fair. It is a real search.”
She said the assessment firm had contacted each of the 25 references she had provided, and its average interview with each person was 50 minutes. “It truly is a deep dive,” she said.
Also during the meeting:
- Godwin said that this year’s graduation ceremony will be held virtually, because of the pandemic, like it was last year. PHCC has announced that event for 10 a.m. May 15 on Facebook Live.
- Godwin said that PHCC is working to bring a COVID-19 vaccine provider to campus. She commended PHCC nursing students and an instructor “for being out there and trying to get the vaccines to the community.”
- Godwin reported that a state board meeting to look at naming recommendations for the college had been scheduled for later Monday afternoon. The PHCC board had not recommended any change to its name but did recommend discontinuing use of the Patriot man icon as a symbol. A vote likely would be in May.
- Vice President of Financial & Administrative Services Jack Hanbury reported that “local funds are doing quite well:” The student activity and parking funds have surplus. Auxiliary funds, the book store proceeds and vending commissions are down, due to the pandemic, but the college “will be able to reimburse ourselves out of the coronavirus relief act funds.”
- Vice President of Academic and Student Success Services Greg Hodges said that spring 2021 enrollment is down about 8.5% from last year because of the pandemic, but that’s less than 12% that had been projected and lower than the national average, which is 10.5%. “The largest chunk of our decline is dual enrollment.”
- Hodges reported that PHCC is discontinuing the use of the Virginia Placement Test for entry into PHCC. Five years ago, the college allowed recent high school graduates the use of grade-point average or scores from ACT, SAT or PSAT. Now “guided self-placement” also is allowed.
- “The governor’s new budget has funding for G3,” Hodges said: “Get Skilled, Get a Job, Give Back,” which provides funding for fields of study and student living expenses in high demand areas.
- PHCC is partnering with the Patrick County Educational Foundation for a $2 million endowment that will allow 2 ½ years of study free of tuition, with textbooks and fees also paid. This “Patrick County Promise” will be Patrick’s version of Martinsville and Henry County’s SEED Fund.
- PHCC Foundation Executive Director Tiffani Underwood reported on several scholarship programs, including $315,000 in scholarships from the Tobacco Commission.
- Athletic Director Brian Henderson said that he has become the District II representative for the National Association of 2-Year College Administrators, “a pretty big deal for myself” and the region. Henderson said he is going to be “making a strong push for our females to pursue sports, not just on the court or on the field” but also in sports management. The past weekend’s baseball game had 220 viewers, including several professional scouts, he said. “Right now, for this semester, we have baseball, softball, men’s, women’s basketball, volleyball, golf and track all going this year at the same time,” he said. “This has never happened."
