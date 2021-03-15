WATCH NOW: Replacing Angeline Godwin at PHCC will be 'very thorough'

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

About 5% of candidates don’t pass those final reviews, he said.

Then the field is narrowed down to three or four candidates who will be introduced to the college. The candidate and his or her spouse spends a day or two in the community for both formal and informal engagement.

That includes an “open session” with not only college staff but also “K-12 leaders, business leaders, the press, the influence-makers in the community,” DuBois said.

The final decision would be based on comments from the board and surveys, he said.

Also, “It might not be the first priority, but it’s certainly No. 2 and No. 3, we are working hard to diversify our leadership ranks. We have done a good job increasing the number of women who become presidents. We’re doing a better job, but we are not at the playoffs. You have a lot of minority students, and I think it’s important … for our staff, for our community and for our leaders to look like to community we are serving, so take that into consideration, too.”

Godwin is set to retire at the end of June, and DuBois said a new president probably wouldn’t be hired until the first of September. He said an interim president would be named.