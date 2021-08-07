WATCH NOW: Schools will learn new lessons in the classrooms

When schools open this week, it will be largely without knowledge of who has been vaccinated and who hasn’t. Masks will be required of all students and staff in Martinsville and Henry County schools, with Patrick County still determining how it will respond.
Although school officials give optimistic reports on student success levels given the pandemic, it seems the federal government is providing a safety net for catch-up learning opportunities.
Henry County Public Schools is expecting to receive more than $18 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, Elementary and Secondary School Relief III. Over three years, the money is to be used in a variety of ways to increase learning opportunities for students, including after school and in the summer.
When school is back in session, “we’re going to focus on acceleration,” Martinsville City Public Schools Superintendent Zeb Talley said. “We know there has been some learning loss,” though through online learning “students have technology to be able to focus on instruction.”
The schools assessed student learning during the past school year, Talley said, referring to tests, assignments and other methods over virtual learning. The schools continue to assess student learning levels and “will know more once we get them in house.”
“It’s a continual process to let us know where students are basically,” he said.
Three times as many students failed at least one course during the 2020-21 school year, as opposed to previous years. HCPS spokesperson Monica Hatchett wrote by email that 37% “failed one course (not necessarily a grade level)” last year. In comparison, 10% failed at least one course in 2019-20, and 12% failed at least one course in both 2018-19 and 2017-18.
Patrick County's data would not be available until Monday, Superintendent Dean Gilbert said, because staff members who work with that had been in training last week.
No information was available from Martinsville City Public Schools, whose public relations coordinator, Parker Gunn, was asked on Monday.
Based on assessments and “understanding where students are … we’re not calling this remediation,” Talley said. “We know we have to catch kids up, but we want to [get a good understanding] where kids are.”
Talley said the city has had “one of our largest summer schools,” with between 500 to 1,000 students enrolled in various programs, which included STEM programs.
“We anticipate assessing student knowledge when school begins so that we can differentiate instruction for each student based on their current needs,” Hatchett wrote by email. “This may include review of previous concepts for some and acceleration for others.”
In Patrick County, “we will be returning students to in-person instruction five days a week this year. As we do every year, we will assess where students are and make adjustments within the classroom to meet those needs,” Gilbert wrote by email.
Virtual learning options
As school is returning in person for this school year, middle and high school students have had the option to return to instruction online only, through Virtual Virginia (virtualvirginia.org).
In Henry County, 38 middle school students and 62 high school students are enrolled in Virtual Academy for the 2021-22 school year. That option is not available for elementary students.
In Patrick County, five students have been registered for virtual learning.
Gunn did not supply figures for MCPS.
Vaccinations vary
Students, teachers and staff will be headed into the great unknown as far as the vaccination of those around them goes.
Overall, officials from various schools say that they don’t know how many students have been vaccinated, because that is a private matter the schools can’t ask about.
However, Henry County Public Schools School Nurse Coordinator Sherry Vestal got that information for the Henry County system – through painstakingly looking up the COVID-19 vaccination status of 3,396 students in seventh through 12th grade through the Virginia immunization portal in Richmond.
During Thursday’s HCPS board meeting, she reported that 554 of those students have been fully vaccinated in Virginia, and 123 have received the first dose of the vaccine, for a total of 20% of students vaccinated. Some students may have been vaccinated in North Carolina, which the portal does not report.
She added that she thinks the portal is only available for school divisions and physician offices, and she must sign an annual agreement to use it.
She said at the meeting that 786 HCPS employees were vaccinated through the school system’s clinics.
“With the surge of the delta variant we’ve had more and more people who were not interested in getting a vaccine for their children previously, they’re now interested, and they asked if I would do another clinic,” she said.
Talley said by telephone Wednesday that the school system does not have information on how many students have been vaccinated: “The health department doesn’t give us that.” In a MCPS board meeting Tuesday, Talley said that 43 students were vaccinated in school system clinics.
The VDH reports that 238 children between the ages of 12 and 17 and residing in Martinsville have had one shot of the Pfizer vaccine, and 182 have been fully vaccinated. All students 12 and older are eligible for that shot.
“Some parents have expressed concern regarding the long-term effects of the vaccine on young adults,” Hatchett wrote by email when asked about students who had not been vaccinated.
Jennifer Jones of Sanville came in at the end of Thursday’s HCPS board meeting – as soon as she had learned about it, she said, but too late to make public comment.
Talking after the meeting, she said she was upset that the mask mandate in schools was announced after the deadline to enroll students in virtual learning, when it would be too late to make any changes.
“I do not agree with the vaccine for anyone,” she said. “They have not been proven to be helpful. As far as a vaccine goes, how come everyone is wearing masks?”
She said her grandparents and her father have been vaccinated but not family members of the younger generations. Her son is in high school.
“I have not really had any parents discuss with me why their child is not getting vaccinated,” Gilbert wrote by email.
The VDH Vaccination Dashboard lists that 36% of Patrick County residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine, 43% in Henry County and 51% in Martinsville.
Just as with students, there are no specific figures on how many teachers have been vaccinated. “We can’t reveal which of our teachers are vaccinated or unvaccinated, and we have not talked to any parents,” Talley said. “It’s such a personal choice. We can’t even touch that” for legal reasons of medical privacy.
Gilbert said vaccination figures on teachers and staff were not available.
Mandate – or ban?
While the COVID-19 vaccine remains a personal choice, there are many required vaccines students must have to enter school. New kindergartners, seventh-graders and high school seniors must provide proof of those vaccinations before beginning the school year.
Students entering seventh grade are required be immunized against meningitis and TDap (Diphtheria, Tetanus, & Pertussis), and their HPV shot is mandated but not enforced. Seniors are required to get a second meningitis shot.
“A student cannot attend school virtual or in person without proof of those two immunizations,” Vestal said at the school board meeting. “The only way a student can be admitted without those two vaccines is if we have a medical release from a physician or a religious exemption that has been notarized.”
If a COVID-19 vaccine were to become a requirement, it would go through a long process to get there. And, so far, there is legislation across the country to prevent it from being required, but none to require it.
According to the VDH’s website, “There are no plans to mandate that K-12 school children receive a COVID-19 vaccine at this time. The General Assembly would need to approve that requirement through Virginia’s immunization code.”
There is a new law in Virginia that addresses the other vaccines that long have been required. House Bill 1090, which took effect July 1, amends the minimum vaccination requirements, giving a reduction in doses for the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine to two from three, and it addresses some documentation matters. It also basically requires Virginia’s immunization recommendations and requirements to align with those of the Centers for Disability Control Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.
Also, HB 1090 requires that the VDH and the Department of education are to review immunization requirements in the Code of Virginia and report to the House Committee on Health, Welfare and Institutions and the Senate Committee on Education and Health about the effectiveness in the vaccine program in terms of promoting public health by Dec. 1.
That bill was introduced by Del. Patrick A. Hope (Dem., District 47) with first legislative action in January 2020.
In January 2021, Del. Dave A. LaRock (Rep., District 33) introduced a bill to prohibit state agencies from requiring people to get the Covid vaccine, but that bill died in committee the same month. Thursday, Gov. Ralph Northam issued a mandate that all state employees either be vaccinated or get a weekly Covid test.
The National Academy for State Health Policy has tracked the 118 bills across the nation that would ban vaccine requirements by employers, 63 that would ban school mandates, and 33 that would ban vaccine passports. Of the 63 proposed state school Covid vaccine mandates, 15 have been enacted: in Montana, North Dakota, Utah, Arizona, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida and New Hampshire. Some of those laws are tied only to vaccines that have emergency-use authorization, so when they get full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the bans no longer will be in effect.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, four states – California, New York, Hawaii and Oregon – “have facilitated the creation of digital vaccination status applications or exempt fully vaccinated individuals from some COVID-19 restrictions if they can provide proof of vaccination,” BallotPedia states.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com
In this Series
Are you ready for school to reopen?
-
Updated
Martinsville Schools will be "very cautious" when doors open next week
-
Updated
WATCH NOW: Henry County Public Schools to start year requiring masks
-
Return to schools means strict safety measures for Southside's school districts
- 8 updates