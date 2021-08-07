WATCH NOW: Schools will learn new lessons in the classrooms

Jennifer Jones of Sanville came in at the end of Thursday’s HCPS board meeting – as soon as she had learned about it, she said, but too late to make public comment.

Talking after the meeting, she said she was upset that the mask mandate in schools was announced after the deadline to enroll students in virtual learning, when it would be too late to make any changes.

“I do not agree with the vaccine for anyone,” she said. “They have not been proven to be helpful. As far as a vaccine goes, how come everyone is wearing masks?”

She said her grandparents and her father have been vaccinated but not family members of the younger generations. Her son is in high school.

“I have not really had any parents discuss with me why their child is not getting vaccinated,” Gilbert wrote by email.

The VDH Vaccination Dashboard lists that 36% of Patrick County residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine, 43% in Henry County and 51% in Martinsville.