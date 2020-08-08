WATCH NOW See how they teach

Teachers in Martinsville and Henry County will conduct online classes using specific remote teaching platforms, while those in Patrick County will piece together a variety of methods.
Martinsville teachers are using Unified Classroom through PowerSchool, and Henry County teachers are using Canvas. Patrick County teachers are using resources provided by Virtual Virginia as well as other platforms such as Google Classroom, and they may look into using Canvas, Patrick Superintendent Dean Gilbert said.
STEM teacher Phyllis Meade is the Henry County Public Schools coordinator for the Canvas “Learning Management System” – and she is “pretty proud of the classes I have created” with it, she said.
Meade teaches STEM activities to county elementary-school students.
Learning Management Systems are ways teachers can organize their classes over the internet, as opposed to in person. Classes begin Monday in Henry County and Martinsville and Tuesday in Patrick County, and all will be virtual in the beginning.
Teachers described Canvas as a system that keeps lessons, assignments, links and assessments together in one place for students to use. It also lets teachers organize their units. Students and parents can access videos easily with it, as well as hold conferences with the teacher.
On those pages, a virtual teacher avatar instructs students to click on items or assigns projects through links, Meade said.
Before Canvas, everything the teachers gave – lessons, video clips, assessments – “was piece together, making it hard for some students [to] find the things that they needed. Now, students have everything in one space. Once they are familiar with the program, they will have no problem navigating and learning,” said Kelly Goard, the media specialist for Laurel Park Middle School.
The school system gave several training sessions on how to use it. Meade enrolled in the Virtual Virginia example class.
“Canvas also offered several webinars throughout the summer to get faculty familiar with the functions of this LMS,” Meade said. “These webinars were excellent, but I did not understand how to use this tool until my team and I actually dove into Canvas and started to create a class together.”
However, Goard went even further to learn more about this tool from Facebook groups dedicated to it, as well as by going through Canvas’s “help database where you can find instructions for just about every question you may have,” she said.
In the beginning, “it seemed like a lot to figure out, and I was a little overwhelmed,” she said. “However, once I got started and found the resources to help me, it really wasn’t too bad.”
For Meade, “The most challenging part of Canvas was trying to figure out what I wanted my class to look like,” she said. “There is nothing worse than looking at an empty page and trying to think about how you can make it reflect your style or personality.”
She said she looked to the Canvas Facebook page, YouTube videos and other teachers for ideas.
The creativity teachers have as they create their Canvas pages has been amazing, Meade said. “It is my hope that this creativity spills over to the students as they become excited by the connection that these Canvas pages create.”
Goard said she likes how Canvas keeps everything together for the students and teachers. She also predicted that students will enjoy using Canvas.
“It has always been my experience that most students love technology,” she said. “Students are much more versatile when it comes to figuring out how to use technology and using it to their benefit.”
Canvas ought to be quite useful to parents, as well, Goard said – once they get the hang of it. Through it, “they will be able to stay active in their students’ learning.
“It’s a very different time for teaching our students than it was not too long ago. It’s more important than ever for teachers and parents to work together to help our students be successful,” and Canvas supports that, Goard said.
“It's essential to keep the line of communication open with parents and build on the relationship process with them and the students. I think the Canvas platform will be integral to building those relationships,” Meade said.
Bringing school online "has been a learning experience for the teachers as well as the students," said Patrick Henry Elementary School third-grade teacher Kristin Moorefield, with the city schools.
Moorefield, like other city teachers, is using Unified Classroom, which has "class pages where the students can log on with their email address. They can switch between all their subjects and the specials" such as music and art, she said.
Each subject's page will have agendas, daily assignments, work and more, she said. The next week's worth of lessons and work will be posted each Friday, but a suggested schedule will help students pace out the work on a daily basis.
However, she said, posting a week at a time is important because students will have different times and ways they would be able to access the internet.
She will start each school day with a virtual class meeting, from 9 to 9:30 a.m., in which she can see the students and they can see her.
Interaction, even over a computer screen, "is part of how you build relationships with your kids -- talk, share stories, get to know" them, she said.
Learning new internet techniques "has been extremely time-consuming, but I think it will be worth it in the end," Moorefield said.
She'll be able to check back in with her students during the day.
She'll give some lessons over the internet live, she said, and others through pre-recorded videos. Those videos can be stopped for the students to answer questions or make comments directly to her, which she can see, before resuming the video.
In Patrick County, teachers can choose from among a great many online tools, Gilbert said.
"The tools are better now than April or May to do remote learning," he said.
Many of the teachers will u se Goodgle Classroom and Zoom, he said.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
