WATCH NOW: Special committee of three Henry County School Board members look at discrimination report, policy

Henry County Public Schools’ Special Committee for Equal Opportunity and Discrimination, formed after a query to the school board, met Thursday morning in closed session to discuss a personnel matter.
The session lasted less than an hour, and only about a minute or two before and after the closed session was open to the public, a pro forma practice defined by state law.
The special committee “was convened at the last school board meeting for this purpose,” Assistant Superintendent of Operations David Scott said outside the meeting. “It was formed to look into a report of discrimination,” which he described as “an employee matter.”
HCPS Superintendent Sandy Strayer said the school board does not have standing committees but rather forms temporary committees as needed.
The committee is comprised of school board members Terri Flanagan, Frances Zehr and Tom Auker, with Teddy Martin II and Ben Gravely as alternates. However, it was Auker, Martin and Gravely who met, as two committee members ended up not able to make Thursday’s meeting, Scott said.
The only action once the closed session was complete was “a motion to execute the decision of the special committee to review equal opportunity and non-discrimination,” Auker said. It was passed unanimously.
After the meeting, Strayer said, “It’s a personnel use. … Someone wanted a committee to review” a policy or procedure. “That’s why it was closed, because it was a personnel issue.”
No change to policy or procedure came from the review, she said, “and the policies were written to protect staff, students.”
She said the policy is in line with the policies of the Virginia School Board Association, which “almost all our policies come from.”
The nature of the meeting was “partly the policy, partly the issue,” she said. “The issue itself we can’t really talk about.”
The policy under consideration was under section G. Personnel, part AC-Nondiscrimination, and outlines a complaint procedure: A complainant first must file a report to Compliance Officers (reached at TitleIXCompliance@henry.k12.va.us), who investigate the report.
Within five days of receiving the investigation report, the superintendent issues a written decision. The complainant may appeal the finding to the school board within five school days, and the school board has 30 calendar days to make a decision.
