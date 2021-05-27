WATCH NOW: Special committee of three Henry County School Board members look at discrimination report, policy

Henry County Public Schools’ Special Committee for Equal Opportunity and Discrimination, formed after a query to the school board, met Thursday morning in closed session to discuss a personnel matter.

The session lasted less than an hour, and only about a minute or two before and after the closed session was open to the public, a pro forma practice defined by state law.

The special committee “was convened at the last school board meeting for this purpose,” Assistant Superintendent of Operations David Scott said outside the meeting. “It was formed to look into a report of discrimination,” which he described as “an employee matter.”

HCPS Superintendent Sandy Strayer said the school board does not have standing committees but rather forms temporary committees as needed.

The committee is comprised of school board members Terri Flanagan, Frances Zehr and Tom Auker, with Teddy Martin II and Ben Gravely as alternates. However, it was Auker, Martin and Gravely who met, as two committee members ended up not able to make Thursday’s meeting, Scott said.

The only action once the closed session was complete was “a motion to execute the decision of the special committee to review equal opportunity and non-discrimination,” Auker said. It was passed unanimously.