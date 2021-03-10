WATCH NOW: Students return to classrooms in Henry County Public Schools for the first time since November

Teachers and staff of Henry County Public Schools on Wednesday welcomed back more than 2,500 students who returned to classrooms for the first time since early November.
After months of all-virtual instruction due to concerns about COVID-19, county schools have reopened to students on a hybrid “AABB” schedule. Students are divided into two groups (A and B) that attend in-person classes on different days.
The “B” group started back this week, attending school Wednesday and Thursday. Another 1,600 or so students in the “A” group will start in-person classes next week, attending Monday and Tuesday. Fridays continue to be virtual learning days for everyone.
A little more than 40% of Henry County families have opted to continue virtual learning. Based on parent surveys and attendance counts, HCPS Communications Director Monica Hatchett said about 2,957 students will remain virtual, while 4,191 students chose the hybrid plan.
At Axton Elementary School, staff marked the return to hybrid learning with a theme of “When Life Gives You Lemons, You Make Lemonade,” Hatchett said.
“Staff dressed in lemon colors, and lemons decorated the hallways,” she said.
In a visit to Laurel Park Middle School on Wednesday, Hatchett said she observed students continuing to build on what they’ve been learning virtually.
“I overheard a lesson on the Pythagorean theorem and also observed classes where students were participating in get-to-know you activities, since many had not been to school in-person and met their classmates only via Zoom,” Hatchett said.
HCPS has put in place a number of protocols to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19 in school buildings. Students arriving at school on Wednesday were greeted with temperature checks and hand sanitizer, and face masks are required for adults and children. No outside visitors are allowed in the buildings for now.
In the classrooms, the AABB schedule allows for students to be seated farther apart to comply with social distancing guidelines. “Distancing dots” in the halls show students where to stand to keep their distance, as well.
The district’s complete health plan, as well as a dashboard updated weekly with statistics on staff and student COVID-19 cases and quarantines, can be viewed at www.henry.k12.va.us.