WATCH NOW: Teachers unite in Henry County, Martinsville and Carlisle schools to get their vaccinations

By now, most of the area's school employees who had wanted to be vaccinated against COVID-19 have received their first shots.
Henry County Public Schools, Martinsville City Schools and Carlisle School “are all working together, because the main goal is to get the most people immunized,” Henry County Public Schools Nurse Coordinator Sherry Vestal said.
Additionally, Patrick County school employees who had requested the vaccine already have received their first dose.
All Martinsville City Schools employees who had requested the vaccine were vaccinated during a clinic Tuesday at Martinsville High School. Hundreds of Henry County schools employees were vaccinated last Wednesday at Bassett High School, and more on the waiting list were vaccinated during the city schools’ clinic on Tuesday.
Among county schools, “we had more people to sign up than available vaccines, so we have strived to get our teachers in first, and then we have people on a waiting list that we’re trying to get in,” Vestal said.
“We want to get everyone in as soon as possible, including contracted people such as custodial staff, subs, instructional aides, nutrition-cafeteria staff, coaches – anyone that has anything to do with our children.”
The Moderna vaccines were provided by the Virginia Department of Health, Vestal said.
On that first clinic on Wednesday, 510 Henry County Public Schools employees were vaccinated against the coronavirus. Despite the number of people, “it ran like clockwork,” Vestal said.
The event was staffed by five school nurses, Health Office assistants, three health department nurses, central office employees and Vestal.
After people received their vaccines, they waited for 15 minutes in the auditorium, which had been set up as an observation station. They were offered snacks and drinks. EMS volunteers from the Bassett Rescue Squad were on standby “to make sure there were not any adverse reactions” to the shots – and there weren’t, Vestal said. Everyone reported feeling fine.
“Even though I didn’t foresee any issues, I’d rather be safe than sorry,” she said.
Meanwhile, Vestal and the county schools nurses had offered to help staff the city schools’ clinic on Tuesday.
On Monday night, Vestal received notification that city schools had 65 more vaccines than they needed, so she and Henry County Public Schools Director of Communications Monica Hatchett spent the evening calling people on the waiting list.
That clinic on Tuesday was staffed by county schools nurses, three city schools nurses and two health department nurses, Vestal said. The city schools had 222 people scheduled, and the 65 left over vaccines were given to county schools employees.
With those 65 vaccinated Tuesday, the county schools’ waiting list is down to about 135 people waiting.
Several staff members, including Vestal, were vaccinated earlier, during the Phase 1a process, because they work in the medical field or volunteer as EMTs, Vestal said.
The Martinsville City Schools vaccine clinic was open to anyone who works in any capacity in the school system, said Sarah Byrd, Martinsville City Schools' director of human resources, communications & community outreach.
Two hundred and twenty-three people who work in city schools took them up on the offer, out of 376 total employees, including part-timers and coaches.
“The health department told us they had a certain number of vaccines,” Byrd said. “At first we were afraid we wouldn’t have enough,” but there ended up being enough for everyone who wanted it, with the 65 extra doses left over.
The vaccines were provided at no charge by the VDH, she said.
She described the atmosphere in the lobby of the high school auditorium, which had been set up for the event, as “efficient, quiet. People are thankful and appreciative.
“From overhearing the nurses talk, they are very pleased to be able to offer this to the community. It is all about trying to get as many people vaccinated as possible to stop the spread,” Byrd said.
Patrick County Public Schools held its vaccine clinic on Jan. 29, and all those who wanted to participate -- 49% of its employees – were able to be vaccinated, Superintendent Dean Gilbert said. Another clinic will be later in the month to give the second doses.
On Friday, Vestal and the county school nurses are going to help with the vaccine clinic at Carlisle School, Vestal said, adding that Carlisle offered the county schools any leftover vaccines that might remain.
Henry County Schools are operating on a virtual schedule now with plans to return to a hybrid schedule on March 10. “Most of the people I’ve spoken with want to have at least one of their vaccines under their belt, making them feel more comfortable” returning into groups of people, Vestal said.
The vaccine the staff received requires two doses, with the second to be given to county schools staff Feb. 24. That will have them fully vaccinated before in-person school resumes.
Meanwhile, Henry County schools administrative staff work at the central office in the Henry County Administration Building. They have been given the option to work from home on the two days after they receive their second vaccine, in case they don’t feel well – there have been some reports of people feeling mild flu-like symptoms after their second doses.
In data provided Tuesday (before the clinic) by the Virginia Department of Health, 9,718 people in the West Piedmont Health District now have had at least one dose of the virus, and 1,276 are fully vaccinated with the two doses.
In Henry County, 4,269 people have received the first dose, and 637 are fully vaccinated.
In Patrick County, those figures are 932 and 129, and in Martinsville, 64 have been vaccinated, with seven fully vaccinated. Health officials have said they think those figures are underreported (as thousands are statewide). The health district has received 13,450 doses (and has used 72.2% of them).
Statewide 742,733 people (8.3% of population) have had the initial shot, and 130,735 people are fully vaccinated. The daily average is up to 35,880, about double what it was a week ago.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com