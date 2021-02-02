WATCH NOW: Teachers unite in Henry County, Martinsville and Carlisle schools to get their vaccinations

Patrick County Public Schools held its vaccine clinic on Jan. 29, and all those who wanted to participate -- 49% of its employees – were able to be vaccinated, Superintendent Dean Gilbert said. Another clinic will be later in the month to give the second doses.

On Friday, Vestal and the county school nurses are going to help with the vaccine clinic at Carlisle School, Vestal said, adding that Carlisle offered the county schools any leftover vaccines that might remain.

Henry County Schools are operating on a virtual schedule now with plans to return to a hybrid schedule on March 10. “Most of the people I’ve spoken with want to have at least one of their vaccines under their belt, making them feel more comfortable” returning into groups of people, Vestal said.

The vaccine the staff received requires two doses, with the second to be given to county schools staff Feb. 24. That will have them fully vaccinated before in-person school resumes.

Meanwhile, Henry County schools administrative staff work at the central office in the Henry County Administration Building. They have been given the option to work from home on the two days after they receive their second vaccine, in case they don’t feel well – there have been some reports of people feeling mild flu-like symptoms after their second doses.