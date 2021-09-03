WATCH NOW: Tempers flare at Henry County School Board meeting over mask mandate

A small but vocal audience of parents complained to the Henry County School Board that students should not have to wear masks.
The first 45 minutes of the board's meeting Thursday night were taken up through impassioned public comment, but the input from the crowd continued in bursts throughout the meeting.
The board at its meeting on Aug. 5 had set the mask requirement and said it would revisit the topic of requiring masks at Thursday's meeting, but right after that Aug. 5 meeting, the state mandated masks in school based on a law passed by the General Assembly that requires the state follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has said masks should be worn indoors.
Superintendent Sandy Strayer said the board cannot change the mask policy while the mandate is in place.
“We have to do what’s mandated and so forth,” board chair Thomas Auker said.
Samuel and Jessica Smith spoke separately, each about difficulties their son has wearing a mask at school.
Samuel Smith said he wears masks and filters in his work as a welder, which makes him aware of the problems of breathing in trapped carbon dioxide from masks: “I go home with a pounding headache, feeling nauseous.”
He said he has contracted strep throat and thrush, and his doctor told him it was from wearing a mask all day.
Students are supposed to be given times they can take off their masks during the day, Smith said, but the only one of his children who gets to do that “is the one who has doctor’s notes stating he has asthma.” However, his teacher constantly harasses him to put it back on, he said.
Jessica Smith said, “We want them to be able to excel. We want them to be able to learn, not to sit in class and feel like, ‘I can’t breathe.’ Not sit in class and have a headache because he’s got so much stuff around his face.”
She has another child with autism and sensory processing disorder, she said, “and certain textures he can’t wear. … He’s not learning, because he’s sitting here in pain from wearing the face mask.”
Jennifer Jones of Blackberry district said the CDC's studies she has looked at did not seem complete, “nothing but a few months’ snapshot of what the virus is doing.”
Virus particles are “far too small” to be stopped by masks, and wearing masks is not healthy, Jones said.
“I have a list of 47 studies confirming masks are useless in preventing COVID infection … and a second list of 32 studies confirming the negative health risks caused by frequent mask-wearing, especially by young children who are at almost zero risk of COVID harm,” Jones said.
“This is not a game … Under the Nuremburg code, no one may be coerced to participate in a medical experiment, so I am putting the school board, which really should be under Governor Northam, on notice,” she said.
The Rev. Tyler Millner of Axton thanked the school board “for all of the effort by the system to keep our children safe and to help to mitigate the spread and escalation” of COVID-19, especially considering there is no vaccine for children.
Changing topics to reversion, Millner said, “we are on the radical changes in our school system and our government,” and he urged the school board “to be much more generous and considerate of the citizens as you face this major decision. … I don’t know why the [Henry County] board of supervisors and [Martinsville] City Council have such a bad attitude towards the citizens.”
Said Brittany LaPrade: “If masks work, why are there cases of COVID-19 going around school right now?”
“Granted, I am a pissed-off, fed-up parent, I am,” LaPrade said. “I have a little girl that’s in elementary school that used to love school, but now she’s at the point she’s not too sure” because of wearing “the awful, distracting masks.
“I understand our governor is an absolute idiot. He’s a moron … and I know that a lot of this has to do with him, but for the parents, for the school board, your job is to stand up for these kids.”
Parents “are not planning on shutting up or being quiet about any of this,” she said.
Rebecca VanCedarfield of the Irisburg district said she has five teenagers in high school, and “the three that are compliant with the masks have all gotten sinus infections. There’s a lot of vomiting, a lot of migraines.”
She said when her daughter was wearing her mask below her nose, “a teacher literally told her that she is the problem with the world.”
Van Cedarfield also said, “Nobody’s talked about what breathing in the fibers of the mask for 8 hours a day is doing. There’s microscopic fabric particles going straight into your lungs.”
Clara Prillaman, a Magna Vista High School junior, received permission to speak after the public comment section had closed.
“The mask mandate is absolutely unfair,” she said. “I don’t get mask breaks in my classes. I’m a junior, so next year I should be having senior privileges,” but this year’s seniors don’t get privileges, such as eating lunch in the courtyard or hall.
“Why are we still being crowded in the hallways … and the gym, and being treated like third-graders when we’re eating lunch?”
The board responds
“We as a board hear you,” Auker said. “We understand your frustrations, because we have frustrations, too. We need to get past this, and we need to move on, because that’s part of we’ve got to do as a society.”
The school board had been scheduled to address masks near the end of the meeting, during the “Board Matters” section of the agenda, but voted to move that section to follow the public comment portion directly so that the people in the audience could be there for it without having to sit through the rest of the meeting.
Strayer said she was taking notes on the parents’ comments and intends to address those concerns individually.
“Not all students are alike,” she said, and some will need more masks breaks than the standard. “We always make accommodations based on individual needs.”
“There are several individual issues here,” Strayer said. The first step in dealing with any concern is to talk with the teacher, and then with the principal, “and if you’ve done that, then you call up here, and we are all glad to talk to you and help with these problems because we agree that a child can’t sit in class from 8 o’clock in the morning until 3:30 in the afternoon wearing a mask. … We want to work with everyone. I don’t want to hear anyone saying they have a sick child from wearing a mask all day and they had a doctor’s note.”
Board member Francis Zehr said in various visits to schools he has seen mask breaks, and if students aren’t getting mask breaks, that will be rectified.
Strayer said if students aren’t getting enough breaks as those parents had said, “I trust you all, and if it’s happening like that, then maybe we need to go into the schools and help. As Mr. Zehr said, he saw the mask breaks, I saw the mask breaks,” but they will check with principals to make sure all students are receiving the breaks.
The mandate
School system attorney Mike Gardner explained that the mask order is not directly from the governor. Rather, “the governor’s order was really ultimately directed to the … state health commissioner,” who issued the mask mandate. “The Department of Education has taken that as an order that binds school boards to enforce it.
“What we haven’t seen so far is how the VDOE is going to enforce it,” Gardner said. “Typically, the VDOE has regulatory authority over boards.” On the few school systems that have chosen not to follow the mask mandate, “we just haven’t seen what the reactions are going to be” yet.
“It’s early, and I think that the [state] board is still trying to figure out how it’s going to respond and what magnitude,” he said.
A man in the audience, who had not spoken during the public comment period, jumped up from his seat. “Mandates don’t override law, and they damned sure don’t override my God-given right for my kid to breathe fresh air,” he shouted in a quavering voice.
The woman sitting beside him holding a baby followed him out, and only a black cell phone remained in the seats where they had been sitting.
School must go on
School is required to be held in person this year, Strayer said. However, if there is a major outbreak, the school system would have to work with the Virginia Department of Health and the VDOE to determine how to handle it.
If a school would have to close, “no one [school] would be allowed to close for 2 or 3 weeks at a time,” she said. “The closure would be only to contain, to get enough staff in … to make sure we have enough adults in the building to watch the children.”
Those closings would be only for 1 or 2 days “as a last resort … for a specific school due to staff outages,” but not system-wide.
This year, in a change from last year’s practice, children who wear masks do not have to be quarantined, Strayer said. That allows them to remain in school.
The school system currently has 38 COVID-19 cases among students and staff and 231 quarantines, both of which “are going down,” she said.
“I do not want to have to close school,” Strayer said. “We desperately need our schools open. The kids need to be in school.”
