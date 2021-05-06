WATCH NOW: This Patrick Henry Community College baseball player has cooked up a winner

When 20-year-old Daniel Mireles was about 8, he decided to learn to cook so he could eat what and when he wanted.

“I just got hungry one day, and I was like, ‘My mom ain’t here, so I better learn to cook,’” he said.

He started with simple foods, such as eggs and hot dogs. Throughout the years, he paid attention to how his mother made complicated dishes, such as the enchilada casserole he was demonstrating Wednesday in the kitchen at Patrick Henry Community College.

Mireles chatted as he moved around the kitchen, frying tortillas, seasoning chicken and blending sauce.

A native of New Mexico, Mireles, who lives in Patrick Springs, came to PHCC to play on the baseball team. He is slated for August graduation with a major in welding.

Some foods he cooks regularly are chicken enchilada casserole, tacos and chicken Parmesan.

He doesn’t use prepackaged taco shells but instead fries a corn tortilla, then tops it with meat and chopped tomatoes and onion or other toppings.