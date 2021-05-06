 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: This Patrick Henry Community College baseball player has cooked up a winner
WATCH NOW: This Patrick Henry Community College baseball player has cooked up a winner

1:49 WATCH NOW: Daniel Mireles’ chicken enchilada casserole

When 20-year-old Daniel Mireles was about 8, he decided to learn to cook so he could eat what and when he wanted.

Mireles 1

PHCC baseball player, Daniel Mireles, dishes up one of his favorites meals, which the New Mexico native learned from his mother: chicken enchilada casserole and seasoned rice.

“I just got hungry one day, and I was like, ‘My mom ain’t here, so I better learn to cook,’” he said.

He started with simple foods, such as eggs and hot dogs. Throughout the years, he paid attention to how his mother made complicated dishes, such as the enchilada casserole he was demonstrating Wednesday in the kitchen at Patrick Henry Community College.

Mireles chatted as he moved around the kitchen, frying tortillas, seasoning chicken and blending sauce.

A native of New Mexico, Mireles, who lives in Patrick Springs, came to PHCC to play on the baseball team. He is slated for August graduation with a major in welding.

Some foods he cooks regularly are chicken enchilada casserole, tacos and chicken Parmesan.

He doesn’t use prepackaged taco shells but instead fries a corn tortilla, then tops it with meat and chopped tomatoes and onion or other toppings.

Mireles2

Daniel Mireles evens out the top layer of chicken in enchilada sauce, over fried tortillas.

Traditional enchiladas are in the form of fried tortillas rolled around a filling, then covered in sauce and baked. The casserole version of it is easier to make, he said. The tortillas are laid out in layers rather than rolled individually, so the meal comes together faster.

In April, Mireles won Patrick County Community College’s Culinary Cook-Off with a video of himself making chicken Parmesan. The competition was judged via video entry.

Mireles said the basic sauce came from his roommate and fellow PHCC baseball player Sam Gallardo, who “makes the best food.”

“I just threw a bunch of seasoning in there,” Mireles said. “It was really good though.”

Here he shares several recipes, mostly based off cooking his mother does at home.

mireles3

Daniel Mireles fries tortillas to use in a casserole. The fried tortillas were layered with chicken in enchilada sauce, sprinkled over with shredded cheese.

.

Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com

Recipes

Seasoned rice

2 cups dry rice

3 tomatoes

½ onion

8 oz. can tomato sauce

1 ½ TBS chicken bouillon

Salt, to taste

Cooking oil

  • Rinse rice twice in a strainer to remove starch, and set aside.
  • Chop tomatoes and onion.
  • Heat about a ¼-inch layer of oil in a pan. Pour rice in oil, stir while it changes color, then pour in tomatoes and onion and stir. Pour in 3 cups water, the tomato sauce, bouillon and salt.
  • Bring to a boil and let boil for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  • Reduce heat to low, cover and let set for 20 minutes.

Enchilada sauce

6 jalapeno peppers

1 can condensed cream of mushroom soup

  • Cut stems off peppers. Boil peppers until they are soft and soggy (test by poking with a fork—when the tines enter easily through to the center, the peppers are ready).
  • Put peppers in blender, pour in about ¼ of the cooking water, and add condensed soup. Blend until smooth.

Chicken enchiladas

1 rotisserie chicken (or may use 10 chicken tenders, cooked by boiling)

½ cup chicken broth

Enchilada sauce

1 can condensed cream of mushroom soup

About 20 corn tortillas

24-oz. pack of shredded Mexican four-style cheese

Cooking oil

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
  • Let the chicken cool slightly, then remove meat from the bone. Use only the meat for this recipe; discard the rest. Tear the meat into shreds.
  • Place the shredded chicken into a large pot. Lightly season with salt and pepper, then gently drizzle over it about ¼ cup of cooking oil. Stir in sauce and the can of condensed soup. Let rest.
  • To fry tortillas: Heat about an inch of oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Set in a few tortillas at a time, staggered so they don’t stick together, and fry for 90 seconds on each side, or until they are slightly crispy.
  • Place a casserole dish or a large cast iron pan on the counter and begin assembly: Lay down enough fried tortillas to cover the bottom of the pan. Cover with about a third of the chicken mixture, then sprinkle over a thick layer of cheese.
  • Add another layer of tortillas, then top with chicken mixture and cheese, then repeat, to have a total of three equal layers.
  • Bake for 20 minutes. Let cool for 5 minutes before serving.

Salsa

4 jalapeno peppers

½ onion

2 large Roma tomatoes

8-oz. can tomato sauce

3 cloves garlic

Dash of garlic salt

Salt and pepper, to taste

½ bunch of cilantro, stems mostly removed

  • Boil jalapenos and onion until a fork easily pierces to the center of the peppers.
  • Lay the tomatoes on a hot griddle and let heat until skin chars, moving around to ensure even darkening. Remove from heat and peel off (with fingers) and discard skins.
  • Put jalapenos, onion, tomatoes and all other ingredients into blender and blend until smooth.

Chicken Parmesan

2 chicken breasts

2 (28-oz.) cans crushed tomatoes

1 TBS sugar

1 TBS dried oregano

1 TBS dried basil

1 TBS Sriracha sauce

2 or 3 cloves garlic, crushed, or powdered garlic

5 egg yolks

1 cup reduced fat milk

4 cups flour, with shakes of onion powder, garlic powder, pepper and salt stirred in

4 cups bread crumbs

Cooking oil

Angel hair pasta, to serve 2

½ cup shredded Italian cheese blend

½ cup shredded Parmesan cheese

About ¼ cup chopped uncooked bacon

Dried rosemary

  • Cook sauce: Into the crushed tomatoes, stir the sugar, oregano, basil, Sriracha sauce and garlic (the amounts of those seasonings can vary easily, according to taste).
  • Cook pasta according to directions.
  • Flatten out chicken breasts with a meat mallet.
  • In a wide, shallow bowl, beat together the egg yolks and milk. Next to it, put a wide pan of the seasoned flour, and on the other side of it, a wide pan of bread crumbs.
  • Submerge the chicken in the egg liquid. Remove, and roll meat in flour well, to cover all parts. Put meat back into egg wash to wet it completely. Then put into bread crumbs and coat meat completely.
  • Repeat with the other cutlet.
  • Heat a 1/4 inch layer of oil in a pan, then fry each chicken piece until an even brown on each side. Cut into long slices (if desired).
  • Lay pasta in baking dish. Cover with sauce, then top with the chicken. Sprinkle Italian cheese over chicken, then Parmesan cheese. Drop bacon pieces evenly over the cheese, then sprinkle with rosemary.
  • Bake at 350 degrees or until bacon is brown and cooked through
