WATCH NOW: Tradition continues as mother and daughter teach together in Martinsville

The tables have turned on second-grade teacher Elizabeth Jent of Figsboro.
Early in her teaching career, she taught with her mother, Jean Matthews of Martinsville, at Clearview. Now, she teaches at Albert Harris Elementary School with her daughter, special education teacher Hannah Jent of Collinsville.
“As a mom, that’s a comforting feeling I have knowing” to be right there to help her daughter with any questions or advice, Elizabeth Jent said.
Hannah was just a little girl when her mother and grandmother taught for six years together at Clearview.
“When that happened, I never thought that 20 years from now that was going to be a do-it-all-over-again,” Elizabeth Jent said.
Elizabeth Jent already was teaching at Clearview when her mother began working there – but not without checking with her daughter first. The Clearview mother-daughter pair “collaborated on a couple of different committees and teams,” she said.
“The nicest thing she ever did was say, ‘Elizabeth, can I come to your school?’ You’ve established yourself there as a teacher, and I don’t want to come in and do anything different,’” she said.
Working together for those years was a blessing, she said, “that I don’t know how many people have a chance to do.”
Now that treat continues with her daughter.
Hannah Jent said that despite having grown up surrounded by teachers, she didn’t think about becoming a teacher until around her high school years.
She volunteered in the special education room at Albert Harris “and fell in love with it,” she said. She became the fourth generation of her family to study at Radford University, where she got a master’s degree in special education.
Under normal circumstances, an experienced teacher would guide a new teacher – Hannah Jent is in her first year – but this year, it’s a different dynamic.
Teachers have had to tackle a lot more technology than normal due to teaching virtually, and her daughter “has been able to help me with a lot of things,” Elizabeth Jent said. “I grew up without a computer. I didn’t touch a computer until I was teaching.”
Her daughter, on the other hand, has such an easy familiarity with computers that’s come in handy, she said.
“I can remember her sitting at her grandmother’s house at the computer playing with it at 3 years old,” Elizabeth Jent said. “We thought we knew it all with computers” back then, she added with a laugh.
It’s been more than just a mother-daughter experience, too, the women said: Many of their coworkers have known Hannah since she was a small child, and they’ve seen her grow up.
“Mrs. Kirby, the special ed paraprofessional, was with us at Clearview. She’s known Hannah since she was four years old,” Elizabeth Jent said.
With the same last name, "There is a lot of email confusion, phone call confusion," Hannah Jent said with a laugh.
"It's fine, but sometimes for me it's challenging, because they already have my mom, and they also had my grandmother in the city," and people say, " 'Oh, your grandmother did this' or 'your mom did this' ... I definitely try to make sure to make my own name sometimes, which I have kind of quickly done. I'm a little bit different than both of them.
"But it's fun, and it's nice to be able to come down when I have to vent and I have my mom to vent to versus having to worry about keeping it all bottled up."
When Elizabeth and Hannah Jent get together on weekends, “We try really hard not to sit around with her dad and her boyfriend and our friends and talk about work too much,” Elizabeth Jent said, laughing. “We’ll say, ‘Maybe about 10 minutes,’ and then we kind of let it go."
“Unless it’s just the two of us. If it’s the two of us, it kind of automatically goes there,” Elizabeth Jent said.
“It’s a very wonderful opportunity to be able to say I got to work with my mom, and now I get to be the mom and work with my daughter,” she said.
