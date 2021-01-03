WATCH NOW: Tradition continues as mother and daughter teach together in Martinsville

“Mrs. Kirby, the special ed paraprofessional, was with us at Clearview. She’s known Hannah since she was four years old,” Elizabeth Jent said.

With the same last name, "There is a lot of email confusion, phone call confusion," Hannah Jent said with a laugh.

"It's fine, but sometimes for me it's challenging, because they already have my mom, and they also had my grandmother in the city," and people say, " 'Oh, your grandmother did this' or 'your mom did this' ... I definitely try to make sure to make my own name sometimes, which I have kind of quickly done. I'm a little bit different than both of them.

"But it's fun, and it's nice to be able to come down when I have to vent and I have my mom to vent to versus having to worry about keeping it all bottled up."

When Elizabeth and Hannah Jent get together on weekends, “We try really hard not to sit around with her dad and her boyfriend and our friends and talk about work too much,” Elizabeth Jent said, laughing. “We’ll say, ‘Maybe about 10 minutes,’ and then we kind of let it go."

“Unless it’s just the two of us. If it’s the two of us, it kind of automatically goes there,” Elizabeth Jent said.

“It’s a very wonderful opportunity to be able to say I got to work with my mom, and now I get to be the mom and work with my daughter,” she said.

Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com

