WATCH NOW: UPDATED: Henry County Public Schools will move to 4-day in-person attendance

Henry County Public Schools will have students in the classroom four days a week starting April 19.

Superintendent Sandy Strayer told the school board at Thursday's meeting that the 4-day plan would give the transportation and food services departments two weeks to make the transition.

She said some students already have started back four days a week.

The four-day-a-week plan is only for students currently attending in person two days a week under the hybrid plan.

The parents of any virtual students who might want to return to the classroom “would have to work individually with the principal because, as you know, to maintain the 3-feet distance, it was measured out in the classrooms” earlier, according to how many students would be attending in person. That included the help of another school system department to move furniture to accommodate the distancing.

“Parents who are currently virtual would have to work with the principal to decide if there’s room in that classroom or another classroom for their student to be able to come back on the four-day-a-week plan,” Strayer said.