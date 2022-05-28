'We are warriors and warriors are fearless': MVHS grads look back while facing the future head on

Magna Vista’s class of 2022 has had to deal with countless tragedies, setbacks and days filled with adversity. But Friday’s graduation ceremony at the school wasn’t about dwelling on the struggles of the last four years, but rather embracing the tough days, and facing the future while always enjoying the journey.

Magna Vista graduated 236 seniors, and the list of the class’s accomplishments, read by Principal JoEllen Hylton, were long and impressive. There were regional and national contest winners for literature. Award winners for excellence in language. The school’s Warrior Tech students completed a capstone project focused on social issues, and some students earned as much as 114 hours of college credit.

Magna Vista’s JROTC placed third in the state competition and was chosen as one of top teams in the nation. The girls basketball team, and boys and girls soccer teams all won the Piedmont District regular season and tournament championships. The girls tennis team won the PD tournament title. The forensics team won the Region 3D championship, and one forensics student went on to the state competition. The school’s one act play also won the PD championship.

More than 120 graduates will take advantage of the Seed Fund by the Harvest Foundation, which allows students to get associate degrees from Patrick & Henry Community College for free. In total, the MVHS class of 2022 accumulated almost $2 million in scholarships, tuition assistance, and other forms of financial support for higher education.

“We have a lot to celebrate,” Hylton said in her address to the class.

“The past few years has seen the class of 2022 work exceptionally hard and overcome more than any class before them… A pandemic, social isolation, and a tremendous amount of loss and grief. As true Warriors, you have pulled together and supported each other through it all.”

In front of the students at the ceremony were posters with photos of three members of the Class of 2022 who had passed away: Gavin Tyler Kidd, Nicholas James Pruitt and Logan Lee Smith. The families of those three students were given honorary diplomas from the school.

Before the speeches, the MVHS Singing Warriors sang an a cappella medley of the songs "For Good," from the musical "Wicked," and "Glory," from the movie "Selma".

The speeches, given by Hailey Chitwood, Class of 2022 Secretary Brittanie Hairston and MacKenzie Morrison, focused on remembering the friendships made over the last four years, while also using lessons learned in high school as they move into the future.

“Everyone at graduation made it,” said Morrison in her speech. “Whether they set a record finishing time or they crossed the finish line huffing and puffing, we are all here as the class of 2022.”

Morrison defined what she believed to be the true meaning of a Warrior, the school's mascot.

“We are warriors and warriors are fearless,” she said. “While the dictionary defines fearless as without fear… I think of it as fear less.

“These four years of challenge and triumph has taught us that fear is normal, and to be warriors we would have to conquer our fears head on. Fearing less makes the class of 2022 courageous, adaptive, and strong… They have taught me to embrace the struggle and have no regrets. Individually and collectively they will be the best memories I have because I know we are Warriors are we are fearless.”

Among the messages of being hopeful for the future, there was also a message of pride from Hylton - pride in enduring through all the challenges and coming out stronger.

As students now go their separate ways, the principal said, "I confident you will rise to every occasion.”

“Every graduate here tonight has worked very hard to make the best of him- or herself,” Hylton said. “You have persevered and worked hard to make sure your goals are met with determination. Each of you has grown in a way that you should be very proud of. You arrive here at graduation tonight a valuable group of young people ready to meet the next set of challenges.”

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.