What the superintendents say: 5 questions

SANDY STRAYER, Henry County Public Schools: As we reopen our buildings, many procedures in HCPS will be similar to those used in the spring, but also include some adjustments based on current data and research. Per federal guidelines, masks must be worn on public transportation/school buses. We will no longer take temperatures as students depart buses/enter the building each day. Three feet social distancing guides are encouraged whenever possible. CDC recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status. VDH currently states everyone in elementary schools should mask and secondary schools should consider masking based on vaccination and infection rates in their community. Additionally, masked persons exposed to a COVID positive person will not need to quarantine following exposure. HCPS will begin the year with everyone in the instructional setting wearing masks. Division leaders will regularly assess local statistics to determine whether to continue mask wearing or offer the opportunity for vaccinated persons to choose whether to wear a mask in the instructional setting. Regular mask breaks will be given. Masks will not be worn while eating, during physical activity, or while outdoors. Families who have a medical concern are encouraged to contact the school principal or School Nurse Coordinators Sherry Vestal and Beth Troncoso at 276-634-4700. Pre-pandemic, students went straight to the classroom at elementary level and waited in a holding area at the secondary level when they arrived at school. We will return to this practice at the elementary level and use lobbies and gyms at the secondary level this fall. Cleaning solution and cloths will be provided so that staff may use as desired. Cleaning is recommended on an as-needed basis. Deep cleaning will continue in each school as COVID cases are identified. Student meals will take place in the cafeteria as much as is feasible. Food will not be delivered outside of the cafeteria (students should pick their lunches up from the cafeteria). Self-service bars will not be used. Students are encouraged to place unopened, prepackaged food items in the refrigerator for donation to the community. In the event that students wish to share unopened food items with other students, staff are encouraged to sanitize the outside of the container prior to sharing. Students who appear/feel sick should go to the nurse. Quarantine rooms will be used as needed to reduce the number of exposed persons at each school. Competitions and trips will proceed following evaluation of COVID data in the area in which the event will take place. Outdoor activities are encouraged. Agencies providing an instructional or social emotional service to students will be permitted to enter the school. Agency staff must follow school protocol for masking and distancing. Other visitors will not be permitted at this time.