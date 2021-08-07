What the superintendents say: 5 questions

1. What special steps is your district taking to secure safety from COVID-19?
DEAN GILBERT, Patrick County Public Schools: Our school division is going to continue with the daily sanitizing, encouraging mask use, social distance where possible, washing hands, etc. that we did last year. The Board will meet on Monday at 3 p.m. to discuss the wearing of masks indoors.
SANDY STRAYER, Henry County Public Schools: As we reopen our buildings, many procedures in HCPS will be similar to those used in the spring, but also include some adjustments based on current data and research. Per federal guidelines, masks must be worn on public transportation/school buses. We will no longer take temperatures as students depart buses/enter the building each day. Three feet social distancing guides are encouraged whenever possible. CDC recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status. VDH currently states everyone in elementary schools should mask and secondary schools should consider masking based on vaccination and infection rates in their community. Additionally, masked persons exposed to a COVID positive person will not need to quarantine following exposure. HCPS will begin the year with everyone in the instructional setting wearing masks. Division leaders will regularly assess local statistics to determine whether to continue mask wearing or offer the opportunity for vaccinated persons to choose whether to wear a mask in the instructional setting. Regular mask breaks will be given. Masks will not be worn while eating, during physical activity, or while outdoors. Families who have a medical concern are encouraged to contact the school principal or School Nurse Coordinators Sherry Vestal and Beth Troncoso at 276-634-4700. Pre-pandemic, students went straight to the classroom at elementary level and waited in a holding area at the secondary level when they arrived at school. We will return to this practice at the elementary level and use lobbies and gyms at the secondary level this fall. Cleaning solution and cloths will be provided so that staff may use as desired. Cleaning is recommended on an as-needed basis. Deep cleaning will continue in each school as COVID cases are identified. Student meals will take place in the cafeteria as much as is feasible. Food will not be delivered outside of the cafeteria (students should pick their lunches up from the cafeteria). Self-service bars will not be used. Students are encouraged to place unopened, prepackaged food items in the refrigerator for donation to the community. In the event that students wish to share unopened food items with other students, staff are encouraged to sanitize the outside of the container prior to sharing. Students who appear/feel sick should go to the nurse. Quarantine rooms will be used as needed to reduce the number of exposed persons at each school. Competitions and trips will proceed following evaluation of COVID data in the area in which the event will take place. Outdoor activities are encouraged. Agencies providing an instructional or social emotional service to students will be permitted to enter the school. Agency staff must follow school protocol for masking and distancing. Other visitors will not be permitted at this time.
ZEB TALLEY, Martinsville City Public Schools: We are following CDC recommendations. Please see our plan.
2. Other than COVID-19, what do you see as the biggest challenge for the coming school year?
GILBERT: Other than COVID, addressing the learning gaps that have occurred will be a big challenge.
STRAYER: One of our greatest concerns is supporting students as they reacclimate to the in-person learning environment. We want to ensure that students feel safe and comfortable in the learning environment and that they have the academic and social emotional supports they need to be successful.
TALLEY: Learning loss and social-emotional learning for students, families, and our staff.
3. In what facets/subjects do you think students have lost the most ground?
GILBERT: I would say reading and math are the two areas where there may be some learning loss.
STRAYER: Because the practice of reading is one that we all should engage in daily, this will be one of the central tenets of our return to school in the fall. Ensuring this foundational skill for all students will be critical as they work to reach their learning goals.
TALLEY: Math tends to be the subject that students have the greatest loss.
4. Do you think all eligible students and staff should be required to be vaccinated and what will you do during the school year to promote vaccination among students?
GILBERT: I don't really have an opinion on requiring vaccinations other than to say that I did get vaccinated, and of course we will work with our local Health Department on those efforts.
STRAYER: While we encourage vaccination and other safety measures, we certainly respect the rights of our staff and students to choose whether to be vaccinated. We will continue throughout the year to share information with families regarding vaccination clinics as they become available for students.
TALLEY: We can only encourage students and staff to get vaccinated.
5. Critical race theory: What are your thoughts about those who are protesting this political issue?
GILBERT: I don't have any thoughts on the protests of the CRT as we do not teach that in Patrick County.
STRAYER: Our curriculum focuses on kindness to all and understanding a variety of cultures, but we do not teach Critical Race Theory in HCPS because it is not part of the statewide K-12 curriculum.