 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
HONOR ROLL

Woolwine Elementary School honor rolls

  • 0

Woolwine Elementary School announces its academic awards for the third quarter.

Third grade

Blake Miles earned the Principal’s Award.

The Academic Award was granted to Blake Belcher, Aubree Bowman, Arabella Grimes, Christian Rakes, Wyatt Rodgers, Dixie Scott and Natalie Worley.

Fourth grade

Lacie Bullins, Kaitlyn Gunter and Grant Iacovone earned the Academic Award.

Fifth grade

The Principal’s Award was awarded to Conner King.

Students who earned the Academic Award were Mason Conner, Addison Friedrichs, Ainsley Lawson, Corrynn McAlexander and Levi Ojodeagua.

Sixth grade

The Principal’s Award was awarded to Eli Dillon, Martina Hubbard, Ivan Joaquin-Ortega and Analeigh Jones.

People are also reading…

The Academic Award was awarded to Soledad Anay Huerta-Dominguez, Mason Keith, Leah Kendrick, Kinley Morrison and Haileigh Wingfield.

Seventh grade

The Principal’s Award was awarded to Jacob Spencer.

Garreth “Thor” Link and Oren Osborne earned the Academic Award.

0 Comments

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

China's Jilin province tightens control to prevent virus spread

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert