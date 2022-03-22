Woolwine Elementary School honor rolls

Woolwine Elementary School announces its academic awards for the third quarter.
Third grade
Blake Miles earned the Principal’s Award.
The Academic Award was granted to Blake Belcher, Aubree Bowman, Arabella Grimes, Christian Rakes, Wyatt Rodgers, Dixie Scott and Natalie Worley.
Fourth grade
Lacie Bullins, Kaitlyn Gunter and Grant Iacovone earned the Academic Award.
Fifth grade
The Principal’s Award was awarded to Conner King.
Students who earned the Academic Award were Mason Conner, Addison Friedrichs, Ainsley Lawson, Corrynn McAlexander and Levi Ojodeagua.
Sixth grade
The Principal’s Award was awarded to Eli Dillon, Martina Hubbard, Ivan Joaquin-Ortega and Analeigh Jones.
People are also reading…
The Academic Award was awarded to Soledad Anay Huerta-Dominguez, Mason Keith, Leah Kendrick, Kinley Morrison and Haileigh Wingfield.
Seventh grade
The Principal’s Award was awarded to Jacob Spencer.
Garreth “Thor” Link and Oren Osborne earned the Academic Award.