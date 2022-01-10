 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woolwine Elementary School honor rolls

Woolwine Elementary School announces its academic awards for the second quarter.

Third grade

Blake Miles earned the Principal's Award.

Students who received the Academic Award are: Blake Belcher, Aubree Bowman, Arabella Grimes, Christian Rakes, Wyatt Rodgers, Dixie Scott and Natalie Worley.

Fourth grade

Lacie Bullins, Kaitlyn Gunter and Grant Iacovone won the Academic Award.

Fifth grade

The Principal’s Award was granted to Conner King.

Academic Award winners were Kaylee Belcher, Mason Conner, Addison Friedrichs, Ainsley Lawson, and Corrynn McAlexander Levi Ojodeagua.

Sixth grade

The Principal’s Award was granted to Eli Dillon, Martina Hubbard and Ivan Joaquin-Ortega.

The Academic Award was granted to Soledad Anay Huerta-Dominguez, Analeigh Jones, Leah Kendrick Kinley Morrison and Haileigh Wingfield.

Seventh grade

Jacob Spencer earned the Principal's Award, and Garreth “Thor” Link and Oren Osborne earned the Academic Award.

