What started with an idea for a few educational videos grew into something bigger in the form of three podcast style videos from people who grew up in Martinsville in three different generations.

The Fayette Area Historical Initiative (FAHI) partnered with the City of Martinsville for a series of releases, one of which is two-reel project that Kendall Davis, Martinsville’s public information officer, made for FAHI.

One reel contains information and pictures on Jewel Hagwood, Martinsville’s first black police officer, and another on Dr. Dana Baldwin who opened the first medical practice for the Black community in Martinsville.

The videos offer discussion about the men and how they are significant to Martinsville’s history. Both can be found on the City of Martinsville’s Facebook page.

The next project was also done in partnership with the City with plans for it to be released this week. It all began in January as an idea to do a few videos talking with community members and, in the process, it transformed into an audio podcast.

Featured speakers are Beverley R. Millner, Van Drewery and Hasan Davis. All of which grew up in Martinsville in different generations.

Millner has completed genealogy work and research for the Black community and has a book about it called “Something To Build On: Genealogy of African American Families of Henry County, Virginia” and “Surrounding Area with Surnames ‘A-Z.’”

Drewery was a student at the time when Albert Harris integrated into the other schools in the Martinsville City School system. Davis grew up in the 90s and gave his perspective on what it was like growing up in the area.

“It was different from the past but also different from now,” FAHI Executive Director DeShanta Hairston said.

She asked them all about various different topics such as education, religion, medical services, entertainment and experiences in Martinsville. The podcasts will be available on all of FAHI’s and the City’s social media platforms as well as Apple Podcast and Spotify.

“They may be able to gain a different perspective or gain the African American perspective on what Martinsville represents to them,” Hairston said about what listeners could gain from it. “Probably a good understanding of things that have affected the local African American community and a better sense of the African American culture of this area.”

“I would like to make it an ongoing thing,” Hairston said. “I would love to have a podcast in place for FAHI just where we can continue to tell detailed stories because … it’s hard to tell every story.”

“I do want to make this a bigger project and not just a Black History Month project because FAHI preserves Black history—we don’t just open for February,” Hairston said. “I want this to be something that gets bigger and something that is regular.”

The last project is in partnership with the Harvest Foundation and Hairston herself will be interviewed. This will be a video where she talks about “some of the harder things that people like to not discuss when it comes to African American history,” Hairston said.

“It’s just a lot of truth telling … A lot of historical facts on how slavery has impacted Martinsville and shaped Martinsville in a way when you think about how Martinsville came to be and was created,” she added.

“It can be a harsh reality but … it’s important that we continue to have these conversations because it does create more room for understanding within the community,” Hairston said.

For the release of this content, watch both the FAHI and Harvest Foundation social media accounts.