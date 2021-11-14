Efforts underway to bring the Bassett Community Center back to life

Both say they remember the center fondly and recalled a time when Bassett High School used the facility for its home basketball games.

The center was once home to an eight-lane bowling alley where bowling leagues participated Mondays through Thursdays, a gym, softball teams and Tiny Might Football. The bowling alley was taken out after a flood damaged the flooring years ago.

Crabtree said that the center had a summer camp with 300 kids who were kept busy with “something to do all day everyday for 3 months during the summer.”

Crabtree said that the center was a place for local kids to go to participate in structured activities and that children need after school activities, and this area needs more senior activities as well.

She said that they began trying to reopen the center a year ago because she “didn’t want to see the same thing happen here that happened to the pool at the Y — we don’t want to see any dirt pushed on this pool if we can help it.”

“We are just looking to reopen the community center,” said Jarrett. “It was dark and dormant for so many years … we want to bring it back to its glory days.”