Efforts underway to bring the Bassett Community Center back to life

Efforts are underway to bring back the Bassett Community Center.
Donations are coming in to revive it as a hub of the community. Linda Plot Crabtree, the president of Bassett Community Center Inc., and Michael C. Jarrett, a retired television and radio host, were there on a recent weekend showing people around and accepting donations.
Other primary volunteers are Joe Rogers, Wes Wells, Deborah Hite and Mark Nolan, Jarrett said.
The Center was opened in 1959 after W. M. Bassett’s fundraising efforts. It closed most recently in 2019. Crabtree explained that after N.A.F.T.A. (the North American Free Trade Agreement) and the loss of so many industries in the area, the community center lost a lot of funding.
Through the years, flooding damaged the building and land, and numerous repairs and updates to the facility need to be made, including updating the Center’s handicap accessibility, before it can be reopened to the public, Jarrett and Crabtree said.
They said they would like to see the center’s pool reopen to the public in the summer of 2022. However, they believe that the pool may have a crack in it at the T-shaped expansion joint, between the shallow and deep end, and repairs are necessary before that plan can come to fruition, they said.
National Pools in Roanoke has been contacted to inspect the pool. Crabtree and Jarrett estimate that $100,000 minimum is needed for repairs and fees to get it reopened.
They would also like to reopen the center’s building, but said that would be at a later date.
“People my age, they have a deep abiding love for this place,” said Crabtree. She said that when she was growing up, “before this, there was nowhere to go, nowhere to swim … it [the community center] was a godsend.”
Crabtree said that many people including herself had had the misconception that the center was owned by Bassett Furniture Industries, but that is not the case. Bassett Furniture is a corporate sponsor who has “been very kind, generous and wonderful.”
Bassett Furniture Industries pays the electric, lawn care and the corporate fees, and it paid for a new roof. Significant donors to the revival include Skyline Tree Service, Peggy and Joe Rogers, Papa’s Pizza, Cunningham Tire and Crabtree, Jarrett said.
Local construction worker Wesley Wells has helped out with some repairs, and the group are planning activities, such as a spring festival, to attract vendors and interest from the community.
Crabtree and Jarrett said the Bassett Community Center recently joined the Chamber of Commerce, and the volunteer group are looking into grants and sponsorship from new industries in the area.
Jarrett lived across the street from the Community Center and Crabtree worked at the pool during the summer and as an office secretary in the winter from 1963 to 1969.
Both say they remember the center fondly and recalled a time when Bassett High School used the facility for its home basketball games.
The center was once home to an eight-lane bowling alley where bowling leagues participated Mondays through Thursdays, a gym, softball teams and Tiny Might Football. The bowling alley was taken out after a flood damaged the flooring years ago.
Crabtree said that the center had a summer camp with 300 kids who were kept busy with “something to do all day everyday for 3 months during the summer.”
Crabtree said that the center was a place for local kids to go to participate in structured activities and that children need after school activities, and this area needs more senior activities as well.
She said that they began trying to reopen the center a year ago because she “didn’t want to see the same thing happen here that happened to the pool at the Y — we don’t want to see any dirt pushed on this pool if we can help it.”
“We are just looking to reopen the community center,” said Jarrett. “It was dark and dormant for so many years … we want to bring it back to its glory days.”
Crabtree said that it if the community wants to see the center reopen, volunteers and donors need to chip in to make it happen: “We need their help.”
Tax-deductible donations can be payable to the WM Bassett Community Center sent to the attention of Lisa Morgan at WM Bassett Community Center, c/o Bassett Furniture Industries, P.O. Box 626 Bassett, VA, 24055.
Crabtree can be reached by telephone 276- 252-5700, and Jarrett can be reached at 276-237-5644.